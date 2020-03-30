Global Aromatic Solvents Market Growth, Applications and Future Prospects

An aromatic solvent is a solvent that contains an aromatic hydrocarbon such as naptha, toluene or xylene. Aromatic solvents are primarily used as solvents and diluents in various industrial fields. Aromatic solvents such as toluene are commonly used in paints, varnishes, adhesives and as chemical intermediates.

Sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2126155

The growing number of use of aromatic compounds in the pharmaceutical and oilfield industries is anticipated to accentuate the market in the coming years. The substantial use of xylene in synthesis of several active pharmaceutical ingredients and in the cleaning of pharmaceutical equipment is anticipated to boost the market. In addition, the use of aromatic solvents in various drug formulation process is expected to catalyze the market growth.

The global Aromatic Solvents market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aromatic Solvents volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aromatic Solvents market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Exxon Mobil

Pampa Energa

Reliance Industries

Huntsma

Ashland Global Holdings

SK global chemical

Galp Energia

Ganga Rasayanie

Hanwha Group

Jiangsu Hualun

Kandla Energy & Chemicals

Korea Petrochemical Ind

Monument Chemical

Get more information from Table of Content: https://www.researchmoz.us/global-aromatic-solvents-market-research-report-2019-report.html/toc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ethylbenzene

Xylene

Toluene

Benzene

Segment by Application

Oilfield Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Paints and Coatings

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2126155

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com