Global Bowel Management Systems Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

— Global Bowel Management Systems Industry

Bowel management is the process which a person with a bowel disability uses to manage fecal incontinence or constipation. People who have a medical condition which impairs control of their defecation use bowel management techniques to choose a predictable time and place to evacuate. A simple bowel management technique might include diet control and establishing a toilet routine. As a more involved practice a person might use an enema to relieve themselves. Without bowel management, the person might either suffer from the feeling of not getting relief, or they might soil themselves.

Europe is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018. The strong market position of Europe in the bowel management systems market is mainly due to the significant colorectal/bladder cancer & IBD disease burden, favorable reimbursement scenario, and the increase in its geriatric population.

The global Bowel Management Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bowel Management Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bowel Management Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aquaflush Medical Limited

Axonics Modulation Technologies

B. Braun

C. R. Bard (Becton Dickinson)

Cogentix Medical

Coloplast

Consure

Convatec

Hollister Incorporated

Mbh-International

Mederi Therapeutics

Medtronic

Welland Medical Limited

Dentsply Sirona

3M

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Irrigation Systems

Nerve Modulation Devices

Colostomy Bags

Others

Segment by Application

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Home Care

