Global Condoms Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast To 2025
The global Condoms market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Condoms market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Condoms in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Condoms in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Condoms market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Condoms market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Karex
Thai Nippon Rubber
TTK-LIG
HLL Lifecare
Suretex(Ansell)
Qingdao Durex
Guilin Latex
Unidus Corp
Doubleone Latex
Pleasure Latex
SSL(Thailand)
Okamoto
Suretex India(Ansell)
Church&Dwight
Nulatex Sdn Bhd
J.K. Ansell
Dalian Latex
Double Butterfly
Angel Latex
Human-care Latex
Market size by Product
Latex Condom
Non-latex Condom
Market size by End User
Age: Under 25
Age: 25-34
Age: 35-49
Age: Above 50
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Condoms market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Condoms market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Condoms companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Condoms submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Condoms market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Condoms Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Condoms Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Latex Condom
1.4.3 Non-latex Condom
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Condoms Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Age: Under 25
1.5.3 Age: 25-34
1.5.4 Age: 35-49
1.5.5 Age: Above 50
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………
11 Company Profiles
Continued….
