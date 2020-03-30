Global Diabetes Drug Market Is Anticipated To Witness A Market Value Of US$ 76 Billion By 2024

Global diabetes drug market is expected to surpass US$ 76 Billion by the end of year 2024. Rising global diabetes prevalence like Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes is the major reason for growth of diabetes drug market. Type 2 diabetes is on the rise globally due to growth in obesity trends, sedentary lifestyle and lack of physical activity.

Type1 diabetes patient requires less amount diabetes drug, whereas Type 2 diabetes patient are massive consumer of diabetes drug. Several companies are creating their diabetes drug pipeline and trying to broaden their diabetes drug portfolio which will further boost the global diabetes drug market in forecast period.

Diabetes is condition in which the patient has a high blood sugar level over a long drawn period. There are 3 types of diabetes Type 1 diabetes, Type 2 diabetes and Gestational diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is a condition in which patient pancreas fail to produce enough insulin. It is also called juvenile diabetes. In Type 2 diabetes body cells fails to respond to insulin properly. Third one is Gestational diabetes in which a pregnant woman with no history of diabetes develops high blood sugar level. Globally 90% of the diabetes patients are Type 2 and rest are Type 1 cases.

Renub Research report titled “Diabetes Drug Market, Oral (DPP IV Inhibitor, SGLT-2, Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitor, Biguanide) Injection (Glucagon-like peptide (GLP) 1 agonist, Amylin Receptor Agonist), Insulin (Rapid – Acting Insulin, Long Acting Insulin, Premixed Insulin), Regions (United States, Europe, Japan, China, India, Brazil), Companies (Novo Nordisk, Merck & Co, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Boehringer Ingelheim)” provides a complete analysis of Diabetes Drug Market.

Type 2 Diabetes Patients has bigger Consumer Base

In this report, we have categorized the diabetes drug market into two part; type 1 diabetes drug market and type 2 diabetes drug markets.

(DPP) IV Inhibitor Segment has the largest Market in Global Diabetes Drug Market

According to Renub Research this report provides in-depth analysis of diabetes drug market form multiple perspectives. Here the global diabetes drug market has been categorized into 3 segments: Oral Diabetes Drug Market, Injectable Diabetes Drug Market and Insulin.

Oral Diabetes Drug Market is further sub-divided into 5 categories by drug class- (DPP) IV Inhibitor, SGLT-2, Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitor, Biguanide and Other Oral Drug market.

Injectable Diabetes Drug Market has been further classified into 2 parts – Glucagon-like peptide (GLP) 1 agonist and Amylin receptor agonist market.

Insulin Market has been further categorized into 4 parts – Rapid – Acting Insulin market, Long Acting Insulin market, Premixed Insulin market and Other Insulin market.

United States dominates the Global diabetes drug Market

The regions covered in the report for of type 1 diabetes drug market are United States, European Union (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom), Japan and Canada.

The regions covered for type 2 diabetes drug market – are United States, European Union (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom), Japan, China, India and Brazil. In addition, we have also covered diabetes population of each of these covered regions along with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes populations.

Novo Nordisk is the Largest Player in Global Diabetes Drug Market

In this report, published by Renub Research a comprehensive assessment of global diabetes drug revenue by five major key players is covered. The key players covered in the report are Novo Nordisk, Merck & Co, Eli Lilly, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Boehringer Ingelheim. This report covers historical sales analysis and forecast along with major factors like diabetes R&D and pipeline of diabetes drug in separate chapter.

Product – Global Diabetes Drug Market

Oral

(DPP) IV inhibitor

SGLT-2

Alpha Glucosidase Inhibitor

Biguanide

Others Oral Drug

Injection

Glucagon-like peptide (GLP) 1 agonist

Amylin receptor agonist

Insulin

Rapid – Acting Insulin

Long Acting Insulin

Premixed Insulin

Other Insulin

Regions – Population Type 1 & Type 2 Diabetes Drug

United States

5 European Union (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom)

Japan

China

India

Brazil

Regions – Type 1 Diabetes Drug Market

United States

5 European Union (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom)

apan

Canada

Regions – Type 2 Diabetes Drug Market

United States

5 European Union (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom)

Japan

China

India

Brazil

Key Players Analysis

Novo Nordisk

Merck & Co

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Johnson & Johnson

Boehringer Ingelheim

