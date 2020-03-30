Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market 2024 Research Report Analysis, Growth Prospects, Business Overview and Progress Rate

Industry Overview of the Report 2025:

ELISAs (Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays) are routinely used for the qualitative and quantitative assessment of cytokines, chemokines, growth factors, phosphorylated targets, immunoglobulins and other immunological markers. Detection and quantitation of protein analytes from various biological samples—serum, plasma, cell culture supernatants and cell lysates—indicate a multitude of biological and pathological events. ELISAs have proven to be valuable tools in drug development as they are commonly used for biomarker profiling of disease vs. normal states, as well as toxicity profiling.

The global average price of ELISA is in the decreasing trend, from 211 USD /Unit in 2011 to 196 USD/ Unit in 2015. with the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

According to this study, over the next five years the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 200 million by 2024, from US$ 160 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) business, shared in Chapter 3.

The research report on Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market presents the readers with market overview and definitions, segmentation, applications, raw materials used, product specifications, cost structures, manufacturing processes, and so on. The report analyzes the global market scenario, including the product pricing, production and consumption volume, cost, price, value, volume, capacity, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecasts till 2025.

The Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market Can Be Segmented As:

By Leading Players: R&D Systems, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, BD Biosciences, ZEUS Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, ALPCO, Enzo Life Sciences, BioMérieux, EMD Millipore, BioLegend, LOEWE Biochemica, Shenzhen YHLO Biotech .

ELISA Sets, ELISA Kits, By Application Analysis: ELISA in HIV, ELISA in West Nile Virus, Detecting Antigens or Antibodies, Biodefense.

The research report on Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market is a comprehensive study of the current scenario of the market, covering the key market dynamics. The report also provides a logical evaluation of the key challenges faced by the leading pioneers operating in the market, which helps the participants in understanding the difficulties they may face in future while functioning in the global market over the forecast period.

The Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) industry research report studies the production, supply, sales, and the current status of the market in a profound manner. Furthermore, the report studies the production shares and market product sales, as well as the capacity, production capacity, sales, and revenue generation. Several other factors such as import/export status, demand, supply, gross margin, and industry chain structure have also been studied in the Global Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Market report.”