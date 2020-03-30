Global Humanized Mice Model Market 2018 | 2025 Detail Analysis and Forecast

Humanized mice models have been in use mice for better understanding of the disease, in order to design effective therapies, create accurate models of drug metabolism and improve the understanding of mammalian and human genome function. Market players are incessantly competing for a significant value share and expansion of their global outreach by investing in technologies.

A rapidly multiplying geriatric population; increasing prevalence of chronic ailments such as cancer and cardiac disease; growing awareness among patients; and heavy investments in clinical innovation are just some of the factors that are impacting the performance of the global healthcare industry. Proactive measures such as healthcare cost containment, primary care delivery, innovation in medical procedures (3-D printing, blockchain, and robotic surgery to name a few), safe and effective drug delivery, and well-defined healthcare regulatory compliance models are targeted at placing the sector on a high growth trajectory across key regional markets.

Parent Indicators Healthcare

Current expenditure on health, % of gross domestic product

Current expenditure on health, per capita, US$ purchasing power parities (current prices, current PPPs)

Annual growth rate of current expenditure on health, per capita, in real terms

Out-of-pocket expenditure, % of current expenditure on health

Out-of-pocket expenditure, per capita, US$ purchasing power parity (current prices, current PPPs)

Physicians, Density per 1000 population (head counts)

Nurses, Density per 1000 population (head counts)

Total hospital beds, per 1000 population

Curative (acute) care beds, per 1000 population

Medical technology, Magnetic Resonance Imaging units, total, per million population

Medical technology, Computed Tomography scanners, total, per million population

Research Methodology

PMR utilizes a triangulation methodology that is primarily based on overall expenditure on life science research and R&D funding and capital equipment installed base to obtain precise market estimations and insights on life science and biotechnology associated products, technologies, applications and services. Bottom-up approach is always used to obtain insightful data for the specific country/regions. The country-specific data is again analysed to derive data at a global level. This methodology ensures high quality and accuracy of information.

The global humanized mice model has been segmented into:

Model Type

Genetic Humanized Mice Model

Cell-Based Humanized Mice Model

CD-34

PBMC

End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Research Institutes

Application

Toxicology

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

GvHD

Regenerative Medicine

Neurobiology

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

