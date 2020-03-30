Global Ingestible Sensors Market Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation 2025

Ingestible sensors is an innovative technologically advanced product of digital medical industry. Ingestible Sensors are pills that have the ability to detect various bodily functions and activities, medication check, heart rate and blood pressure. It has three components sensors, data recorder, and software. These ingestible sensors help patients receive real-time information and address the unaware issues which are sometimes not answered by doctors.

The Ingestible Sensor technology has been gaining major traction as the next major development in medical diagnosis and therapy; however, there are certain challenges that have been restraining the growth in the market, including complex technology design and ascertaining the most suitable patient population to benefit from this minimally invasive medical device. Further, growing applications of these devices in several industries including medical, sports, physical fitness, military, industrial etc., is anticipated to boost the global market in the forecast period. In the recent years, Proteus Digital Health, Inc. has dedicated itself in developing ingestible sensors that can provide unparalleled insight about patient’s health patterns and efficiency of the treatment. Other companies such as Olympus Corporation, Medtronic PLC, CapsoVision Inc., Given Imaging, Ltd., etc., have revolutionized the diagnostic procedure for several gastrointestinal diseases through their cutting-edge capsule endoscopy solutions.

global market is projected to display a vigorous growth represented by a CAGR of 21.49% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increasing number of patients with chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, rapidly growing awareness about minimally invasive techniques as well as increasing per capita expenditure on healthcare. The segment of ingestible image sensors has developed at a noteworthy pace since its introduction in the market. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Ingestible Sensors market in 2016. Nevertheless, Asia Pacific is projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by increase in healthcare expenditure coupled with growing penetration of minimally invasive diagnostic medical devices such as Ingestible Sensors.

The report titled, "Global Ingestible Sensors Market: Analysis By Sensor Type (Temperature, Pressure, Image, pH), By Sensor Application (Medical, Sports & Physical Fitness), By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Ingestible Sensors Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global ingestible sensors market.

Scope of the Report

Global Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Ingestible Sensors Market

Breakdown By Sensor Type – Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Image Sensor, pH Sensor

Breakdown By Sensor Application – Medical, Sports, Physical Fitness

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

Ingestible Sensors Market, By Value

By Sensor Type, By Value

By Sensor Application, By Value

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Product Benchmarking of Key Industry Players developing Ingestible Sensors

Company Share Analysis

Recent Approvals of Key Industry Players

Product Specifications

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Olympus Corporation, HQ, Inc., Given Imaging, Ltd., Medtronic PLC, CapsoVision, Inc., IntroMedic Co., Ltd., RF Co., Ltd.

