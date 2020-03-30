Global Ion Exchange Materials Market To see Steady Growth By 2025

Ion exchange process involves the reversible interchange of ions between a solid (organic or inorganic ion exchange materials) and a liquid in which there is no permanent change in the structure of the solid. The process is specially used in chemical synthesis, medical research, food processing, mining, agriculture and a variety of other areas. Even though inorganic ion exchange materials were the first to be identified for utility, they lost their usefulness after the discovery of organic resins used for ion exchange.

Honeywell International Inc.

Carl Roth GmbH + Co. KG

Repligen Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

GCMIL

Tosoh Corporation

Merck KGaA

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Ion Exchange Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Synthetic Zeolite

Polybasic Acid Salt

Hydrous Oxide

Metal Ferrocynide

Insoluble

Ion Exchange Materials Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical Industry

Water & Wastewater Treatment Industry

Power Generation Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Mining Industry

Metal Processing & Metallurgical Industry

Electrical & Electronic Component Manufacturing Industry

Other Industries

Ion Exchange Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

