Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Low-Alcohol Beverages market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Low-Alcohol Beverages volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Low-Alcohol Beverages market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anheuser-Busch Inbev

Carlsberg

Constellation Brands

Bacardi Limited

Other Prominent Vendors

Abita Brewing

Aftershock Brewing

A. Le Coq

Asahi Premium Beverages

Bell’S Brewery

Blake’S Hard Cider

Blue Moon Brewing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Low-Alcohol Beer

Low-Alcohol Wine

Low-Alcohol Spirits

Low-Alcohol RTD’s

Low-Alcohol Cider

Segment by Application

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

Retailers

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Low-Alcohol Beverages

1.2 Low-Alcohol Beverages Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Low-Alcohol Beer

1.2.3 Low-Alcohol Wine

1.2.4 Low-Alcohol Spirits

1.2.5 Low-Alcohol RTD’s

1.2.6 Low-Alcohol Cider

1.3 Low-Alcohol Beverages Segment by Application

1.3.1 Low-Alcohol Beverages Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Supermarkets And Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Retailers

1.4 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Size

1.5.1 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Low-Alcohol Beverages Production

3.4.1 North America Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Low-Alcohol Beverages Production

3.5.1 Europe Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Low-Alcohol Beverages Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Low-Alcohol Beverages Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Low-Alcohol Beverages Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Low-Alcohol Beverages Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Low-Alcohol Beverages Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Low-Alcohol Beverages Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Low-Alcohol Beverages Business

7.1 Anheuser-Busch Inbev

7.1.1 Anheuser-Busch Inbev Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Low-Alcohol Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Anheuser-Busch Inbev Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Carlsberg

7.2.1 Carlsberg Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Low-Alcohol Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Carlsberg Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Constellation Brands

7.3.1 Constellation Brands Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Low-Alcohol Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Constellation Brands Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Bacardi Limited

7.4.1 Bacardi Limited Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Low-Alcohol Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Bacardi Limited Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Other Prominent Vendors

7.5.1 Other Prominent Vendors Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Low-Alcohol Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Other Prominent Vendors Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Abita Brewing

7.6.1 Abita Brewing Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Low-Alcohol Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Abita Brewing Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Aftershock Brewing

7.7.1 Aftershock Brewing Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Low-Alcohol Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Aftershock Brewing Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 A. Le Coq

7.8.1 A. Le Coq Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Low-Alcohol Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 A. Le Coq Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Asahi Premium Beverages

7.9.1 Asahi Premium Beverages Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Low-Alcohol Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Asahi Premium Beverages Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Bell’S Brewery

7.10.1 Bell’S Brewery Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Low-Alcohol Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Bell’S Brewery Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Blake’S Hard Cider

7.12 Blue Moon Brewing

8 Low-Alcohol Beverages Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Low-Alcohol Beverages Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Low-Alcohol Beverages

8.4 Low-Alcohol Beverages Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Low-Alcohol Beverages Distributors List

9.3 Low-Alcohol Beverages Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market Forecast

11.1 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Low-Alcohol Beverages Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Low-Alcohol Beverages Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Low-Alcohol Beverages Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Low-Alcohol Beverages Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

