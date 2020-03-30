Global Luxury Goods Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation
The Global Luxury Goods market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Luxury Goods volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Luxury Goods market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
LVMH
Kering
Rolex
Tiffany
Coty
Swatch
Prada
Financière Richemont
Hermes
Graff Diamonds
Burberry
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Luxury Watches & Jewelry
Apparels And Leather Goods
Luxury Personal Care & Cosmetics
Wines/Champagne And Spirits
Fragrances
Others
Segment by Application
Individual
Commercial
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
1 Luxury Goods Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Luxury Goods
1.2 Luxury Goods Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Luxury Goods Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Luxury Watches & Jewelry
1.2.3 Apparels And Leather Goods
1.2.4 Luxury Personal Care & Cosmetics
1.2.5 Wines/Champagne And Spirits
1.2.6 Fragrances
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Luxury Goods Segment by Application
1.3.1 Luxury Goods Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Individual
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Global Luxury Goods Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Luxury Goods Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Luxury Goods Market Size
1.5.1 Global Luxury Goods Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Luxury Goods Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Luxury Goods Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Luxury Goods Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Luxury Goods Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Luxury Goods Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Luxury Goods Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Luxury Goods Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Luxury Goods Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Luxury Goods Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Luxury Goods Production Market Share by Regions
3.1 Global Luxury Goods Production Market Share by Regions
3.2 Global Luxury Goods Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
3.3 Global Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.4 North America Luxury Goods Production
3.4.1 North America Luxury Goods Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.4.2 North America Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.5 Europe Luxury Goods Production
3.5.1 Europe Luxury Goods Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.5.2 Europe Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.6 China Luxury Goods Production (2014-2019)
3.6.1 China Luxury Goods Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.6.2 China Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
3.7 Japan Luxury Goods Production (2014-2019)
3.7.1 Japan Luxury Goods Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)
3.7.2 Japan Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
4 Global Luxury Goods Consumption by Regions
4.1 Global Luxury Goods Consumption by Regions
4.2 North America Luxury Goods Consumption (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Luxury Goods Consumption (2014-2019)
4.4 China Luxury Goods Consumption (2014-2019)
4.5 Japan Luxury Goods Consumption (2014-2019)
5 Global Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Luxury Goods Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.2 Global Luxury Goods Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
5.3 Global Luxury Goods Price by Type (2014-2019)
5.4 Global Luxury Goods Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)
6 Global Luxury Goods Market Analysis by Applications
6.1 Global Luxury Goods Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
6.2 Global Luxury Goods Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luxury Goods Business
7.1 LVMH
7.1.1 LVMH Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served
7.1.2 Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.1.3 LVMH Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.2 Kering
7.2.1 Kering Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served
7.2.2 Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.2.3 Kering Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.3 Rolex
7.3.1 Rolex Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served
7.3.2 Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.3.3 Rolex Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.4 Tiffany
7.4.1 Tiffany Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served
7.4.2 Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.4.3 Tiffany Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.5 Coty
7.5.1 Coty Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served
7.5.2 Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.5.3 Coty Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.6 Swatch
7.6.1 Swatch Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served
7.6.2 Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.6.3 Swatch Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.7 Prada
7.7.1 Prada Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served
7.7.2 Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.7.3 Prada Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.8 Financière Richemont
7.8.1 Financière Richemont Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served
7.8.2 Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.8.3 Financière Richemont Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.9 Hermes
7.9.1 Hermes Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served
7.9.2 Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.9.3 Hermes Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.10 Graff Diamonds
7.10.1 Graff Diamonds Luxury Goods Production Sites and Area Served
7.10.2 Luxury Goods Product Introduction, Application and Specification
7.10.3 Graff Diamonds Luxury Goods Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served
7.11 Burberry
8 Luxury Goods Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8.1 Luxury Goods Key Raw Materials Analysis
8.1.1 Key Raw Materials
8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Luxury Goods
8.4 Luxury Goods Industrial Chain Analysis
9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.2 Luxury Goods Distributors List
9.3 Luxury Goods Customers
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Market Trends
10.2 Opportunities
10.3 Market Drivers
10.4 Challenges
10.5 Influence Factors
11 Global Luxury Goods Market Forecast
11.1 Global Luxury Goods Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Luxury Goods Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Luxury Goods Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Luxury Goods Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Luxury Goods Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Luxury Goods Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Luxury Goods Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Luxury Goods Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Luxury Goods Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Luxury Goods Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Luxury Goods Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Luxury Goods Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Luxury Goods Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Luxury Goods Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Luxury Goods Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Luxury Goods Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.
