Global Magnesium Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Magnesium market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Magnesium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnesium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ICL

Ningxia Hui-Ye Magnesium Marketing

Posco

Shaanxi Fugu Tianyu Mineral Industrial

US Magnesium

Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Magnesite

Dolomite

Carnallite

Segment by Application

Automobile Industry

Industry

Health Care

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Magnesium Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Magnesium

1.2 Magnesium Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Magnesium Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Magnesite

1.2.3 Dolomite

1.2.4 Carnallite

1.3 Magnesium Segment by Application

1.3.1 Magnesium Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automobile Industry

1.3.3 Industry

1.3.4 Health Care

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Magnesium Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Magnesium Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Magnesium Market Size

1.5.1 Global Magnesium Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Magnesium Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Magnesium Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Magnesium Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Magnesium Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Magnesium Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Magnesium Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Magnesium Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Magnesium Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Magnesium Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Magnesium Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Magnesium Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Magnesium Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Magnesium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Magnesium Production

3.4.1 North America Magnesium Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Magnesium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Magnesium Production

3.5.1 Europe Magnesium Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Magnesium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Magnesium Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Magnesium Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Magnesium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Magnesium Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Magnesium Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Magnesium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Magnesium Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Magnesium Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Magnesium Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Magnesium Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Magnesium Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Magnesium Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Magnesium Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Magnesium Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Magnesium Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Magnesium Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Magnesium Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Magnesium Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Magnesium Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Magnesium Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Magnesium Business

7.1 ICL

7.1.1 ICL Magnesium Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Magnesium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ICL Magnesium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Ningxia Hui-Ye Magnesium Marketing

7.2.1 Ningxia Hui-Ye Magnesium Marketing Magnesium Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Magnesium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Ningxia Hui-Ye Magnesium Marketing Magnesium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Posco

7.3.1 Posco Magnesium Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Magnesium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Posco Magnesium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Shaanxi Fugu Tianyu Mineral Industrial

7.4.1 Shaanxi Fugu Tianyu Mineral Industrial Magnesium Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Magnesium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Shaanxi Fugu Tianyu Mineral Industrial Magnesium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 US Magnesium

7.5.1 US Magnesium Magnesium Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Magnesium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 US Magnesium Magnesium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry

7.6.1 Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry Magnesium Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Magnesium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Wenxi YinGuang Magnesium Industry Magnesium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Magnesium Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Magnesium Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Magnesium

8.4 Magnesium Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Magnesium Distributors List

9.3 Magnesium Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Magnesium Market Forecast

11.1 Global Magnesium Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Magnesium Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Magnesium Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Magnesium Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Magnesium Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Magnesium Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Magnesium Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Magnesium Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Magnesium Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Magnesium Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Magnesium Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Magnesium Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Magnesium Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Magnesium Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Magnesium Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Magnesium Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

