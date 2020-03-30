Global Medical Robots Market Growth Analysis, Challenges and Industry Key Players – Mazor; Stryker; Hansen Medical; Rewalk; TOYOTA | 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Medical Robots Market Research Report 2019” To Its Research Database

This report studies the global “Medical Robots market” status and forecast, categorizes the global Medical Robots market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

Medical Robot can be controlled through computer program to assist surgery, rehabilitation process or care.

North America is the largest consumer of Medical Robots, with a consumption market share of 53% and a production market share of 66% in 2015.

The second place is Europe, following North America with the consumption market share of 21% and the production market share of 13% in 2015.

Although sales of Medical Robots brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Medical Robots field hastily.

The global Medical Robots market is valued at 2620 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 3280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Intuitive Surgical

Mazor Robotics

Stryker

Hansen Medical

Rewalk

TOYOTA

Accuray

Kirbylester

EKSO BIONICS HOLDINGS

Aesynt

ARXIUM

Aethon

RIKEN

Yaskawa

Fraunhofer

IRobot

Cyberoye

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Surgical robot

Rehabilitation robot

Pharmacy automation robot

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospitals

Rehabilitation centers

Pharmacy, Research institutions, etc.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Medical Robots sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Medical Robots manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Medical Robots Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Robots

1.2 Medical Robots Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Medical Robots Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Medical Robots Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Surgical robot

1.2.4 Rehabilitation robot

1.2.5 Pharmacy automation robot

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Global Medical Robots Segment by Application

1.3.1 Medical Robots Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Rehabilitation centers

1.3.4 Pharmacy, Research institutions, etc.

1.4 Global Medical Robots Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Medical Robots Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Medical Robots (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Medical Robots Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Medical Robots Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

7 Global Medical Robots Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Intuitive Surgical

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Medical Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Intuitive Surgical Medical Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Mazor Robotics

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Medical Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Mazor Robotics Medical Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Stryker

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Medical Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Stryker Medical Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Hansen Medical

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Medical Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Hansen Medical Medical Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Rewalk

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Medical Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Rewalk Medical Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 TOYOTA

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Medical Robots Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 TOYOTA Medical Robots Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

