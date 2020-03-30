Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Orphan and Rare Dermatology Drugs Market to 2024 – An Increasingly Competitive Landscape as New Companies Enter the Market with Novel Products, Driving Strong Market Growth” to its huge collection of research reports.



Dermatology is a highly diverse therapy area, in terms of severity and clinical presentation, which deals with diseases of the skin, hair and nails. Whilst an orphan disease is a disease that is neglected in terms of research and funding and in the US, a disease is considered to be rare if it affects fewer than 200,000 people.

Many orphan and rare dermatology disorders are associated with significant quality of life impairments, particularly if the disease is insufficiently controlled. In particular, disease visibility can have a profoundly negative impact on patient confidence. However, the current therapeutics market is a highly genericized therapy area and there exists a significant unmet need for more efficacious and safer treatment options that treat the underlying causes of disease as opposed to managing the symptoms.

This report covers all orphan and rare dermatology disorders, but there is a particular focus on six key diseases, systemic sclerosis (scleroderma), alopecia, epidermolysis bullosa, pemphigus vulgaris, vitiligo and cutaneous lupus erythematosus, as these conditions have the largest pipelines within the therapy area.

The premium product market size for orphan and rare dermatology therapeutics was valued at $1.64 billion in 2017 and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% to $6.07 billion in 2024.

Scope

– The orphan and rare dermatology market landscape is expected to change and grow. Novel targets are expected to enter the market and drive market growth with a move towards disease modifying drugs instead of drugs which manage symptoms.

– Overall, there are 262 orphan and rare dermatology products in the pipeline.

– Which molecular targets are most prominent within the pipeline?

– How do the key indications differ in terms of molecule type?

– How does the composition of the pipeline compare with that of the existing market?

– What mechanisms of action are most common for pipeline drugs?

– The premium products market size for orphan and rare dermatology therapeutics is expected to grow, from $1.64 billion in 2017 to $6.07 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 20.5%.

– Which products will contribute to market growth most, and will any achieve blockbuster status?

– Will the current market leaders retain their dominance over the forecast period, and how is their revenue share of the orphan and rare dermatology market set to change?

– What CAGR will these companies register in the forecast period?

– How many strategic consolidations have been completed in the past decade?

– Which types of assets attract the largest deal values?

