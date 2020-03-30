GLOBAL SMART TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM MARKET Insights, Forecast to 2025 Estimated to Reach More than $125bn by 2019-2025 | Competitive Market & Forecasts Growth
Global Smart Transportation System market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Transportation System.
This industry study presents the global Smart Transportation System market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Smart Transportation System production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;
The consumption of Smart Transportation System in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Accenture plc, Alstom SA, etc.
– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Accenture plc
Alstom SA
Cisco System Inc.
GE Transportation
IBM Corp.
Indra Sistemas SA
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Schneider Electric Co.
Siemens AG
Thales Group
– Smart Transportation System Breakdown Data by Type
Solutions
Services
– Smart Transportation System Breakdown Data by Application
Residential Area
Commercial
Public Facility
Others
– Smart Transportation System Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Other Regions
– Smart Transportation System Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
– The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Smart Transportation System status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Smart Transportation System manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Transportation System :
History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Smart Transportation System market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
