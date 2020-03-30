Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market Insight 2017 | Development Research and Survey

A large number of people have been affected by cardiac diseases over the past decade which has invited pragmatic reform steps across the medical sector. There is a need to ensure the availability of state of the art devices, equipments, and services across hospitals and healthcare centers. This factor has given an impetus to the growth of the global market for thoracic drainage devices in recent times. Furthermore, the growing incidence of pneumothorax has also aided the growth of the global thoracic drainage devices market in recent times.

This report on thoracic drainage devices market studies the current as well as future prospects of the market globally. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, providing thoracic drainage devices products for pneumothorax and pleural effusion treatment as well as new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global thoracic drainage devices market with respect to the leading market segments based on product type, application, end-user, and geographies.

Thoracic Drainage Devices Market: Key Segments

Based on product type, the thoracic drainage devices market has been majorly segmented into: thoracic drainage system, trocar drain, unsecured needle, secured needle, pleural drainage catheter, and thoracic drainage kit. In terms of application, the thoracic drainage devices market has been broadly classified into thoracic surgery & pulmonology, cardiac surgery, general intensive care & emergency medicine, infectious disease, oncology & pain management, and military/damage control/disaster medicine. In terms of end-user, market is divided into ambulance services, hospitals & specialty clinics, urgent care or outpatient care, ambulatory surgery centers, and military surgeons. The hospitals & specialty clinics market further segmented into pulmonologist, cardiologist, infectiologist, anesthesiologist and other medical specialties.

Each of the market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the market related factors such as incidence and prevalence of pleural effusion, pneumothorax, hemothorax, spontaneous pneumothorax, tension pneumothorax, traumatic pneumothorax and cardiac tamponade, available treatment options, and thoracic drainage device products. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ million for each segment has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the thoracic drainage devices market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global thoracic drainage devices market.

Geographically, thoracic drainage devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides with market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global thoracic drainage devices market.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The key players operating in the thoracic drainage devices market are Teleflex Incorporated, Vygon S.A., Medtronic plc., Cook Group Incorporated (Subsidiary: Cook Medical), C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company), MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Getinge Group), Utah Medical Products, Inc., Smiths Medical, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Sinapi Biomedical, and Medela.

The global thoracic drainage devices market is segmented as follows:

Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market, by Product

Thoracic Drainage System

Trocar Drain

Unsecured Needle

Secured Needle

Pleural Drainage Catheter

Thoracic Drainage Kit

Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market, by Application

Thoracic Surgery & Pulmonology

Cardiac Surgery

General Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine

Infectious Disease

Oncology & Pain Management

Military/Damage Control/Disaster Medicine

Global Thoracic Drainage Devices Market, by End-user

Ambulance Services

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Pulmonologist

Cardiologist

Infectiologist

Anesthesiologist

Other Medical Specialties

Urgent Care or Outpatient Care

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Military Surgeons

