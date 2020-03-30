Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of Over 7.0% From 2017 – 2025, To Reach US$ 3.65 Bn By 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and provision of medical devices for the treatment of urinary incontinence as well as new players planning to enter the market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments considered in the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market with respect to the leading market segments based on product, incontinence type, end-user, and region.

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: Key Segmenats

The global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been segmented based on product, incontinence type, and region. Based on product, the market has been categorized into urethral slings, electrical stimulation devices, artificial urinary sphincter, and catheters. In terms of incontinence type, the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been classified into stress urinary incontinence, urge urinary incontinence, mixed incontinence, and overflow incontinence. The market has been further studied from the point of view of end-users. Based on end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and home use.

Each of the market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the market related factors such as increasing incidence and prevalence of urinary incontinence. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have a strong impact on the urinary incontinence treatment devices market and could influence the market in the near future. Market attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different regions. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market.

Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market.

Major players operating in the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market are Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company.), Coloplast Group, Promedon Group, Medtronic plc, and Ethicon US, LLC. (Johnson & Johnson). Other prominent players in the global market include ZSI Surgical Implants, S.R.L., Incontrol Medical LLC, Hollister Incorporated, Atlantic Therapeutics Group Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, A.M.I. GmbH, and Teleflex Incorporated.

The global urinary incontinence treatment devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Revenue, by Product

Urethral slings Female Slings Male Slings

Electrical Stimulation Devices Implantable Non-implantable

Artificial Urinary Sphincters

Catheters

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Revenue, by Incontinence Type

Stress Urinary Incontinence

Urge Urinary Incontinence

Mixed Incontinence

Overflow Incontinence

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Revenue, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Home Use

Global Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market Revenue, by Region