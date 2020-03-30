Global Urokinase Market Growing Demand Report 2019 to 2024

New Research Report on “Global Urokinase Market Growth 2019-2024” added by www.MarketResearchNest.com in its database

Urokinase, also known as urokinase-type plasminogen activator (uPA), is a serine protease present in humans and other animals. The human urokinase protein was discovered, but not named, by McFarlane and Pilling in 1947. Urokinase was originally isolated from human urine, and it is also present in the blood and in the extracellular matrix of many tissues. The primary physiological substrate of this enzyme is plasminogen, which is an inactive form (zymogen) of the serine protease plasmin.

The global Urokinase industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, such as NDPharm, Wanhua Biochem, Jiangxi Haoran Bio-Pharma and Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutica. At present, NDPharm is the world leader, holding 61.93% production market share in 2016.

In 2016, the global Urokinase consumption market is led by China and China is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 18.58% of global consumption of Urokinase.

Urokinase downstream is wide and recently Urokinase has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Hospital, Clinic and others. Globally, the Urokinase market is mainly driven by growing demand for Hospital. Hospital accounts for nearly 78.59% of total downstream consumption of Urokinase in global

Segmentation by product type:

Urokinase Powder

Urokinase Solution

Segmentation by application:

Hospital

Clinic

Others

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the Urokinase Market. Some of the key players profiled include

NDPharm

Wanhua Biochem

Jiangxi Haoran Bio-Pharma

Jiangsu Aidea Pharmaceutical

The Urokinase Market report demonstrates market dynamics including growth drivers, opportunities and trends spearheading present nature and future status of this market.

Global Urokinase Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global Urokinase Market, positioning of all the major players in industry.

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

Global Urokinase Market Size (USD Million), Growth Analysis and Forecast, (2017-2023)

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Urokinase market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Urokinase market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Urokinase players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Urokinase with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Urokinase submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

