Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global UV-cured Powder Coatings market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on UV-cured Powder Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall UV-cured Powder Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzo Nobel

Allnex

Basf

Keyland Polymer Material Sciences

Ppg Industries

The Sherwin-Williams

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Epoxy

Epoxy Polyester Hybrid

Others

Segment by Application

Furniture

Transportation

Healthcare

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of UV-cured Powder Coatings

1.2 UV-cured Powder Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Epoxy Polyester Hybrid

1.2.4 Others

1.3 UV-cured Powder Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 UV-cured Powder Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Furniture

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market by Region

1.4.1 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Size

1.5.1 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America UV-cured Powder Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe UV-cured Powder Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China UV-cured Powder Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan UV-cured Powder Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America UV-cured Powder Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe UV-cured Powder Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China UV-cured Powder Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan UV-cured Powder Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in UV-cured Powder Coatings Business

7.1 Akzo Nobel

7.1.1 Akzo Nobel UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 UV-cured Powder Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Akzo Nobel UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Allnex

7.2.1 Allnex UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 UV-cured Powder Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Allnex UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Basf

7.3.1 Basf UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 UV-cured Powder Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Basf UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Keyland Polymer Material Sciences

7.4.1 Keyland Polymer Material Sciences UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 UV-cured Powder Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Keyland Polymer Material Sciences UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ppg Industries

7.5.1 Ppg Industries UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 UV-cured Powder Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ppg Industries UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 The Sherwin-Williams

7.6.1 The Sherwin-Williams UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 UV-cured Powder Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 The Sherwin-Williams UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 UV-cured Powder Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 UV-cured Powder Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of UV-cured Powder Coatings

8.4 UV-cured Powder Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 UV-cured Powder Coatings Distributors List

9.3 UV-cured Powder Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Forecast

11.1 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America UV-cured Powder Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe UV-cured Powder Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China UV-cured Powder Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan UV-cured Powder Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

