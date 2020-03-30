Global Vacuum Packaging Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Vacuum Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vacuum Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vacuum Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amcor

Bemis

Berry Plastics

Sealed Air

Coveris Holdings

Cvp Systems

Linpac Packaging

Multisorb Technologies

Ulma Packaging

Orics Industries

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Polyethylene(PE)

Polyvinylidenchloride(PVDC)

Polypropylene(PP)

Polyvinylchloride(PVC)

Polyester(PET)

Polyamide(PA)

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Goods

Consumer Goods

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Vacuum Packaging Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vacuum Packaging

1.2 Vacuum Packaging Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vacuum Packaging Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyethylene(PE)

1.2.3 Polyvinylidenchloride(PVDC)

1.2.4 Polypropylene(PP)

1.2.5 Polyvinylchloride(PVC)

1.2.6 Polyester(PET)

1.2.7 Polyamide(PA)

1.3 Vacuum Packaging Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vacuum Packaging Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Industrial Goods

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Vacuum Packaging Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Vacuum Packaging Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Vacuum Packaging Market Size

1.5.1 Global Vacuum Packaging Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Vacuum Packaging Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Vacuum Packaging Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vacuum Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Vacuum Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Vacuum Packaging Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Vacuum Packaging Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Vacuum Packaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vacuum Packaging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Vacuum Packaging Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Vacuum Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Vacuum Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Vacuum Packaging Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Vacuum Packaging Production

3.4.1 North America Vacuum Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Vacuum Packaging Production

3.5.1 Europe Vacuum Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Vacuum Packaging Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Vacuum Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Vacuum Packaging Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Vacuum Packaging Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Vacuum Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Vacuum Packaging Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Vacuum Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Vacuum Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Vacuum Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Vacuum Packaging Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Vacuum Packaging Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Vacuum Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Vacuum Packaging Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Vacuum Packaging Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Vacuum Packaging Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Vacuum Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Vacuum Packaging Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vacuum Packaging Business

7.1 Amcor

7.1.1 Amcor Vacuum Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Vacuum Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Amcor Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bemis

7.2.1 Bemis Vacuum Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Vacuum Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bemis Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Berry Plastics

7.3.1 Berry Plastics Vacuum Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Vacuum Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Berry Plastics Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sealed Air

7.4.1 Sealed Air Vacuum Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Vacuum Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sealed Air Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Coveris Holdings

7.5.1 Coveris Holdings Vacuum Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Vacuum Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Coveris Holdings Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Cvp Systems

7.6.1 Cvp Systems Vacuum Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Vacuum Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Cvp Systems Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Linpac Packaging

7.7.1 Linpac Packaging Vacuum Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Vacuum Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Linpac Packaging Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Multisorb Technologies

7.8.1 Multisorb Technologies Vacuum Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Vacuum Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Multisorb Technologies Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Ulma Packaging

7.9.1 Ulma Packaging Vacuum Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Vacuum Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Ulma Packaging Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Orics Industries

7.10.1 Orics Industries Vacuum Packaging Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Vacuum Packaging Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Orics Industries Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Vacuum Packaging Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Vacuum Packaging Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vacuum Packaging

8.4 Vacuum Packaging Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Vacuum Packaging Distributors List

9.3 Vacuum Packaging Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Vacuum Packaging Market Forecast

11.1 Global Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Vacuum Packaging Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Vacuum Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Vacuum Packaging Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Vacuum Packaging Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Vacuum Packaging Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Vacuum Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Vacuum Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Vacuum Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Vacuum Packaging Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Vacuum Packaging Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Vacuum Packaging Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

