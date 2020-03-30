Global Vanadium Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Vanadium market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vanadium volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vanadium market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bushveld Minerals

Evraz

Largo Resources

Panzhihua Iron And Steel

Vanadiumcorp

Atlantic

American Vanadium

Australian Vanadium

Glencore

Hebei Iron And Steel

Xining Special Steel

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vanadium Slag

Vanadium Pentoxide

Vanadium Trioxide

Metal Vanadium

Ferrovanadium

Vanadium Aluminum Alloy

Vanadium Carbonitride

Segment by Application

Automobile

Aviation

Railway

Electronic Technology

National Defense

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Vanadium Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Vanadium

1.2 Vanadium Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vanadium Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Vanadium Slag

1.2.3 Vanadium Pentoxide

1.2.4 Vanadium Trioxide

1.2.5 Metal Vanadium

1.2.6 Ferrovanadium

1.2.7 Vanadium Aluminum Alloy

1.2.8 Vanadium Carbonitride

1.3 Vanadium Segment by Application

1.3.1 Vanadium Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Aviation

1.3.4 Railway

1.3.5 Electronic Technology

1.3.6 National Defense

1.4 Global Vanadium Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Vanadium Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Vanadium Market Size

1.5.1 Global Vanadium Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Vanadium Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Vanadium Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Vanadium Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Vanadium Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Vanadium Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Vanadium Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Vanadium Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vanadium Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Vanadium Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Vanadium Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Vanadium Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Vanadium Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Vanadium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Vanadium Production

3.4.1 North America Vanadium Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Vanadium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Vanadium Production

3.5.1 Europe Vanadium Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Vanadium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Vanadium Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Vanadium Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Vanadium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Vanadium Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Vanadium Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Vanadium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Vanadium Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Vanadium Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Vanadium Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Vanadium Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Vanadium Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Vanadium Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Vanadium Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Vanadium Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Vanadium Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Vanadium Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Vanadium Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Vanadium Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Vanadium Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Vanadium Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Vanadium Business

7.1 Bushveld Minerals

7.1.1 Bushveld Minerals Vanadium Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Vanadium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bushveld Minerals Vanadium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Evraz

7.2.1 Evraz Vanadium Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Vanadium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Evraz Vanadium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Largo Resources

7.3.1 Largo Resources Vanadium Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Vanadium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Largo Resources Vanadium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Panzhihua Iron And Steel

7.4.1 Panzhihua Iron And Steel Vanadium Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Vanadium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Panzhihua Iron And Steel Vanadium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Vanadiumcorp

7.5.1 Vanadiumcorp Vanadium Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Vanadium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Vanadiumcorp Vanadium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Atlantic

7.6.1 Atlantic Vanadium Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Vanadium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Atlantic Vanadium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 American Vanadium

7.7.1 American Vanadium Vanadium Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Vanadium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 American Vanadium Vanadium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Australian Vanadium

7.8.1 Australian Vanadium Vanadium Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Vanadium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Australian Vanadium Vanadium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Glencore

7.9.1 Glencore Vanadium Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Vanadium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Glencore Vanadium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Hebei Iron And Steel

7.10.1 Hebei Iron And Steel Vanadium Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Vanadium Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Hebei Iron And Steel Vanadium Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Xining Special Steel

8 Vanadium Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Vanadium Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vanadium

8.4 Vanadium Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Vanadium Distributors List

9.3 Vanadium Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Vanadium Market Forecast

11.1 Global Vanadium Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Vanadium Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Vanadium Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Vanadium Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Vanadium Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Vanadium Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Vanadium Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Vanadium Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Vanadium Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Vanadium Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Vanadium Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Vanadium Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Vanadium Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Vanadium Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Vanadium Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Vanadium Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

