Global Wallpaper Market Analysis, Trends, Regions, Manufacturers And Segments

Wallpaper is a kind of material used to cover and decorate the interior walls of homes, offices, and other buildings; it is one aspect of interior decoration. Due to its variety of characteristics that other interior decoration materials cannot compare, such as color diversity, rich patterns, security and environmental protection, convenient installation, appropriate price, and so on, it has considerable popularity in Europe, United States, and Japan and other developed countries and regions.

Each manufacturer competition is intense, the entire wallpaper market is expanding, and wallpaper industry will continue to grow. At the same time, the competition also will be more and fiercer. Wallpaper industry has a process of integration and elimination, false and inferior product must be washed out. Eventually, the strong will be stronger, the weak one will be weaker.

The technical barriers of Wallpaper are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree.

Wallpaper is widely used in residential, retail and industrial projects. The investment in office, hotel, residential and infrastructure markets is expected to improve in the next years. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity, the increased consumption of Wallpaper industries is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2022. Wallpaper industry will usher in a stable growth space.

York Wallcoverings accounted for 8.50% of the global Wallpaper revenue market share in 2016. Followed players, Sangetsu Co., Ltd. accounted for 5.67%, A.S. Création accounted for 4.38%.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wallpaper market will register a 2.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 30600 million by 2024, from US$ 26900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wallpaper business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wallpaper market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Wallpaper value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Vinyl-based Wallpaper

Non-woven Wallpaper

Pure Paper Type Wallpaper

Fiber Type Wallpaper

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Entertainment Places

Office

Household

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Asheu

Sangetsu Co., Ltd.

A.S. Création

York Wallpapers

Lilycolor

Marburg

Shin Han Wall Covering

Zambaiti Parati

Brewster Home Fashions

Walker Greenbank Group

LSI Wallcovering

J.Josephson

Len-Tex Corporation

Osborne&little

KOROSEAL Interior Products

Grandeco Wallfashion

F. Schumacher & Company

Laura Ashley

DAEWON CHEMICAL

Wallquest

Yulan Wallcoverings

Fidelity Wallcoverings

Roysons Corporation

Wallife

Topli

Beitai Wallpaper

Johns Manville

Artshow Wallpaper

Yuhua Wallpaper

Coshare

Rainbow

Crown Wallpaper

Sandberg

Arte-international

Yuanlong wallpaper

Texam

Wellmax wallcovering

Linwood

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Wallpaper consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Wallpaper market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Wallpaper manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wallpaper with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Wallpaper submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Wallpaper by Players

Chapter Four: Wallpaper by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Wallpaper Market Forecast

