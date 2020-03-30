Glucosamine Market Trends and Segments 2017 – 2027

Glucosamine Market Introduction:

Glucosamine is a naturally occurring compound within the cartilage of joints, it is made from chains of sugars and proteins bound together. Glucosamine is derived from shellfish that has been found to provide relief from minor pain. This naturally derived compound helps in formation of cartilage and synovial fluid which helps in maintaining joint health. Glucosamine is primarily used to ease symptoms of osteoarthritis, it can be taken by natural food supplements such as bone broth or glucosamine supplements available in the market in numerous formulations. Apart from its therapeutic use glucosamine is also used in cosmetic products, as it supports formation of connective tissue and helps increasing moisture and promotes exfoliation and hydration. These fundamental properties of glucosamine have encouraged the manufacturers to introduce new products and thus leading to overall growth of glucosamine market.

Glucosamine Market Segmentation:

Glucosamine is segmented on the basis of form and end use. The use of niacin is not just limited to pharmaceutical product for relief from joint pain but is also used as an ingredient in cosmetics due to its skin-replenishing property and prompting exfoliation. On the basis of form glucosamine is segmented as; powder, liquid, tablets, capsules and others (gel). It is also segmented by end use as pharmaceutical and as additive, which is further sub-segmented as pet-food additive and cosmetics. Glucosamine is suggested for joint problems and is one of the most common dietary supplements for both humans and dogs use. Pet food manufacturers have added glucosamine to provide further joint support especially for older dogs or large breed dogs.

Glucosamine Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the glucosamine market is very prominent in European countries, as an over-the-counter or prescription medication. Glucosamine is either subsidized or reimbursed by certain insurers or some government health plans which is not the same U.S.

With a higher prevalence of osteoarthritis in developed countries, glucosamine finds a higher recommendations for treatment of Osteoarthritis in European countries as well as U.S., Canada and Australia. Even though high quality studies for glucosamine and its effectiveness still does not hold a strong ground certain consumers have valued glucosamine to be better than other alternatives available which is due to the fact that glucosamine has been found to be as safe as placebo with very few side effects compared to some other pharmaceutical medications for osteoarthritis.

Glucosamine Market Drivers and Trends

Increasing use of glucosamine in pet food; in 2016, Nootie, which is a supplier of health products for pets, launched its new product “Progility” which is a chewable treat for dogs. The product features glucosamine, providing relieve from joint pain and sustaining immune health.

Benyfit Natural which is a raw dog food manufacturer has announced the launch of its Benyfit Mini Range, with added Glucosamine and Chondroitin in the senior dog foods for healthy joints.

Substantial application of glucosamine in cosmetic products; Olay launched eyes illuminating eye cream for dark circles under eyes a range of products for its eye Olay eyes segment. The product features use of amino peptides and N-Acetyl glucosamine for reduction of dark circles.

Continuing use for improving bone health with synergistic compounds; Xango a multilevel marketing company, launched its Aeris marine collagen complex to boost its product portfolio. The product consists of hydrolyzed marine collagen peptides with glucosamine to promote healthy skin, hair, joints and bones.

Glucosamine Market Key Players:

Some of the key players participating in the global Glucosamine market includes; Mylan N.V., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Nutralife Health Products Inc., Blackmores Ltd., G.T.C. Union Group Ltd., Foodchem International Corporation, Health World Ltd., Glanbia plc., NOW Health Group, Inc.

