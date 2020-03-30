Hyper Convergence System Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain 2016-2026

Hyper-convergence infrastructure system is a software-centric architecture that firmly combines computing, networking, storage, virtualization resources and other technologies and allows the management of these integrated technologies as the same system through a common toolset. These are commonly used for virtual workloads. Hyper-convergence infrastructure systems are finding their applications mainly in midsize businesses, Remote offices and Line-of-business as it needs easy ways to deploy the services like e-commerce and marketing, without a lot of IT support.

Global Market of Hyper-convergence system: Drivers and Restraint

The market of Hyper-convergence system is expected to observe hefty growth during the forecast period due the factors such as: Provision of Single Vendor Solution, Single Shared Pool of x86 Resources (eliminating the need for discrete IT components), Ease of Scaling, centralised management of virtual environments, efficient handling of data by deduplicating, compressing and optimizing data inline in real-time etc. The Hyper-convergence systems are leveraging improvements at the storage controller software layer to allow these systems to scale out. By adding more appliances, performance and capacity can be enhanced. Thus scaling is done by adding more appliance modules, instead of adding more drives, memory, or CPUs.

In addition to the simplified architecture, Hyper-convergence system also facilitates a simplified administration model i.e., instead of having a set of applications and separate teams to manage storage array, server hardware and virtualization, one team (sometimes one person) can manage the complete hyper-converged stack.

Infrastructure complexity and maintenance, their inability to make granular upgrades to the system and organizational challenges faced by combining two systems (e.g. data deduplication, WAN optimization, backup, compression, snapshot) that had traditional operating within siloed organizations- are few constraints which are expected to hamper the growth of market in the near future.

Global Market of Hyper-convergence system: Segmentation

Segmentation on basis of product type:

On the basis of type of product, the global market of Hyper-convergence system is segmented as:

MaxDeploy HCIS (Maxta), HCI Platform (Nimboxx), Virtual Computing Platform (Nutanix), HC3 Virtualisation Platform (Scale Computing), OmniCube HCI (SimpliVity) and EVO: RAIL HCI (VMware).

Even though VMware’s Virtual SAN (EVO: RAIL HCI) may or may not meet all the criteria of hyper-converged infrastructure system, but from customer perspective, it can be viewed as hyper-converged system.

Also the KVM (Kernel Based Virtual Machine) Hypervisor is gaining a lot of appreciation, for example Acropolis- which is recently announced KVM-based open-source hypervisor by Nutanix Inc.

Global Market of Hyper-convergence system: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the Hyper-convergence system market include:

Maxta Inc.( North America, Europe and South America), Nimboxx Inc.( North America, MEA and Asia-Pacific), Nutanix Inc., Scale Computing Inc.( U.S., Canada and Europe), SimpliVity Inc. and VMware, Inc. Companies like Nutanix, SimpliVity and Scale Computing, which are into providing storage solutions , are renovated their product offerings as complete data centre platforms.

Almost all the major vendors that have servers, storage and networking all available as part of their arsenal, are looking at producing something that would be considered hyper-converged system. Thus over the time, a lot more possibilities will exist in the global market of Hyper-convergence system.

