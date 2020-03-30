Ice Cream Coating Market Trends and Segments 2017 – 2027

The ice cream coating market is likely to remain under the influence of increasing appetite for ice cream and introduction of ice cream innovations. The ongoing clean label trend in the ice cream industry is likely to influence the manufacturing of ice cream coatings as consumers demand greater transparency in their purchase.

To address the increasing demand for ice cream and ice cream coatings, manufacturers in the ice cream coating market are expanding their product offerings to capture a broader consumer base. For instance, a leading market player in the ice cream coating market Barry Callebaut has planned to introduce a new range of ice cream coating with a variety of colors and flavors to attract the consumer base of bakery goods and confectionery.

In addition, the manufacturers in the ice cream coating market are introducing new healthier alternatives in the ice cream coating market. Following the demand for low-carb ice cream, the ice cream coating manufacturers have introduced low-carb varieties and flavors of ice cream coatings. The ongoing health and wellness trend in the confectionery segment is very well supporting the healthier options available in the ice cream coating market. An upward growth trajectory of the ice cream market and a myriad of flavors and forms of ice cream coatings available in the ice cream coating market are likely to bode well for the future progress of the market.

Introduction

The first industrial use of ice cream coating with the ice cream was in the 1920s. Harry Burt developed a smooth chocolate coating that was compatible with ice cream.

Ice cream coating is usually a very high-fat product which will change its viscosity and behavior during production. Ice cream coatings are thin layers which are manufactured from comparatively inexpensive fats like coconut oil or hydrogenated palm kernel fat. Coconut oil and palm kernel oil provides decent snap of coating and pleasant cool melting. The total fat content present in ice cream coating is often above 60% than their counterparts (28-35%) to achieve a sufficiently thin layer and a short crystallization time. The excellent tasting coating increases the quality and production and decreases the price problems. Ice Cream coating is heated up to 30-35 ?C. The deep-frozen ice cream stick is dipped into the warm ice cream coating. The coatings are solidifying quickly on the ice cream stick, so the coating is sufficiently solid at the time of packaging. The ice cream coatings are supplied via buckets, containers or liquid food tankers.

Market Scenario

The ice cream coating market across the globe is projected to witness positive growth over the forecast period. There is a substantial increase in the ice cream coating market owing to rising demand for ice cream products globally, and ice cream coating helps to produce rich quality ice cream products. However, North America will dominate the market during the forecast period due to the high consumption of ice cream coating and more use of flavored chocolate with the ice cream followed by Europe. North America and Europe will show the stagnant growth during the forecast period due to the high penetration of these products and rising consumer preference. APEJ will grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to increasing population, expanding consumer preference and increase the demand for the ice creams with coatings.



Drivers and Restraints

Rising use of ice creams coatings in the ice cream parlors, dairy and HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, and Cafe) is the critical success factor fuelling the growth of the global ice cream coating market. Additionally, the increasing awareness among bakers and parlors regarding the utilization of coating with the ice creams to improvise the shape, quality, and taste of ice creams is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Also, the growing demand for ice cream products in food and beverages industry due to increasing per capita income and rising consumer preference is expected to drive the global ice cream coating market. Furthermore, the ice cream coating helps to improve the taste and quality of ice cream products which will increase the growth of the market during the forecast period 2012-2027.

Segmentation

The ice cream coating market can be segmThe ented on the basis of types, end users, and applications. Furthermore, ice cream coating on the basis of types are dark, milk, yogurt, white, colored and flavored types and on the basis of end users it can be segmented into parlors, dairies and HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurants, and Cafe) and other end users. And on the basis of application, it can be classified into dipping, enrobing, spraying, co-extrusion and chocolate aeration. Geographically, the global ice cream coating market is segmented into seven regions, namely Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan, Latin America, Middle East Africa and Japan

Key Players

Some of the major global players in the ice cream coating market are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, FONA International, Smucker Company, Walter Rau Neusser Ol und Fett AG, Blommer Chocolate Company, Palsgaard, Göteborgsfood Budapest Ltd., Barry Callebaut and other key players.

