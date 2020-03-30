Laminating Adhesives Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Laminating Adhesives Market

Laminating Adhesives are a range of coatable adhesives used in the manufacture of laminated plastic cards. Different versions are available for screen printing, roller coat and flexible packaging application. In the report, it mainly contains solventborne, solventless and waterborne types.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Henkel

Bostik

H.B. Fuller

Ashland

Dow

3M

Vimasco Corporation

Sika Automotive GmbH

Coim

Flint Group

Toyo-Morton

DIC Corporation

Huber Group

Huacheng

Kanuo

Wanhao

Qixiang

Lijia

The global sales of laminating adhesives are estimated from 480184 MT in 2011 to 560483 MT in 2016. In 2015, the global laminating adhesives sales market was led by USA, Europe, China and Japan, where the North America and China are important sales market. At present, there are many manufacturers in every region and the major manufacturers’ activities of laminating adhesives are Henkel, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Ashland, Dow, 3M etc. Huacheng is the China sales leader, holding 0.81% sales share in 2015.

Laminating adhesives downstream is wide, and the major fields are flexible packaging, Industrial Applications, Automotive Applications, etc. In recent years, social economy has developed rapidly. For demand market of laminating adhesives, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of downstream industry.

A key trend in the laminating adhesives market is the movement toward higher quality products. HMA is a large determinant to the end-product’s overall quality, while typically only incurring only a small part of the overall cost. Accordingly, as end-products continue to be realized further down the value chain, customers are beginning to choose higher-end products. The ongoing shift toward higher quality adhesives has brought about a surplus of low-end goods and intense competition in that area of the market. Consequently, it has encouraged many mid- and low-level suppliers to invest more heavily in R&D in the hope of being able to penetrate the more lucrative high-end market. Foreign companies will continue to dominate the more lucrative high-end market, primarily owing to superior R&D, as well as supply chain efficiencies that allow for easier access to high-quality raw materials.

As connections become more established, the entire market is trending toward direct sales, rather than using distributors. This is observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies. This observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a rapid growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Global Laminating Adhesives market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Laminating Adhesives.

This report researches the worldwide Laminating Adhesives market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Laminating Adhesives breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Laminating Adhesives Breakdown Data by Type

Solvent Based Laminating Adhesives

Solventless Laminating Adhesives

Water Based Laminating Adhesives

Laminating Adhesives Breakdown Data by Application

Flexible Packaging

Industrial Applications

Automotive Applications

Others

Laminating Adhesives Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Laminating Adhesives Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Laminating Adhesives capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Laminating Adhesives manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

