Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Battery energy storage stores surplus electricity, which can be utilized during power shortages, blackouts, and peak demand.

The development of zero energy buildings will be a key trend driving market growth. The global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

BYD

Kokam

LG Chem

Panasonic

Samsung Sdi

Toshiba

… Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC/NCA Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Others Segment by Application

Lithium-ion

Lead-acid

Sodium Sulphur

Zinc bromine

Flow

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS)

1.2 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LiCoO2 Battery

1.2.3 NMC/NCA Battery

1.2.4 LiFePO4 Battery

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Lithium-ion

1.3.3 Lead-acid

1.3.4 Sodium Sulphur

1.3.5 Zinc bromine

1.3.6 Flow

1.4 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production

3.4.1 North America Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production

3.5.1 Europe Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Business

7.1 BYD

7.1.1 BYD Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BYD Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Kokam

7.2.1 Kokam Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Kokam Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 LG Chem

7.3.1 LG Chem Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 LG Chem Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Panasonic

7.4.1 Panasonic Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Panasonic Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Samsung Sdi

7.5.1 Samsung Sdi Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Samsung Sdi Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Toshiba

7.6.1 Toshiba Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Toshiba Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS)

8.4 Li-ion Battery for Energy Storage Systems (ESS) Industrial Chain Analysis

