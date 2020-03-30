Li-ion Battery for Evs Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Li-ion Battery for Evs Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

An electric vehicle battery is different from other batteries used in automobiles for starting, ignition, and lighting. They use a different chemistry to have a high density and high potential for the propulsion of the vehicle.

The development of new battery technologies is the key to expand the EV market. The global Li-ion Battery for Evs market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Li-ion Battery for Evs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Li-ion Battery for Evs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

A123 Systems

Amperex Technology Limited

Automotive Energy Supply

BYD Company Limited

Blue Energy

Blue Solutions

China Aviation Lithium Battery

Deutsche Accumotive Gmbh

Electrovaya

Enerdel

GS Yuasa International

Harbin Coslight Power

Hefei Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy

Hitachi Vehicle Energy Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC/NCA Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Others Segment by Application

BEVs

HEVs

PHEVs

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Li-ion Battery for Evs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Li-ion Battery for Evs

1.2 Li-ion Battery for Evs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 LiCoO2 Battery

1.2.3 NMC/NCA Battery

1.2.4 LiFePO4 Battery

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Li-ion Battery for Evs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Li-ion Battery for Evs Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 BEVs

1.3.3 HEVs

1.3.4 PHEVs

1.4 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Market Size

1.5.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Li-ion Battery for Evs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Li-ion Battery for Evs Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Li-ion Battery for Evs Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Li-ion Battery for Evs Production

3.4.1 North America Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Li-ion Battery for Evs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Li-ion Battery for Evs Production

3.5.1 Europe Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Li-ion Battery for Evs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Li-ion Battery for Evs Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Li-ion Battery for Evs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Li-ion Battery for Evs Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Li-ion Battery for Evs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Li-ion Battery for Evs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Li-ion Battery for Evs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Li-ion Battery for Evs Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Li-ion Battery for Evs Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Li-ion Battery for Evs Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Li-ion Battery for Evs Business

7.1 A123 Systems

7.1.1 A123 Systems Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Li-ion Battery for Evs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 A123 Systems Li-ion Battery for Evs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Amperex Technology Limited

7.2.1 Amperex Technology Limited Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Li-ion Battery for Evs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Amperex Technology Limited Li-ion Battery for Evs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Automotive Energy Supply

7.3.1 Automotive Energy Supply Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Li-ion Battery for Evs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Automotive Energy Supply Li-ion Battery for Evs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 BYD Company Limited

7.4.1 BYD Company Limited Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Li-ion Battery for Evs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 BYD Company Limited Li-ion Battery for Evs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Blue Energy

7.5.1 Blue Energy Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Li-ion Battery for Evs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Blue Energy Li-ion Battery for Evs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Blue Solutions

7.6.1 Blue Solutions Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Li-ion Battery for Evs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Blue Solutions Li-ion Battery for Evs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 China Aviation Lithium Battery

7.7.1 China Aviation Lithium Battery Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Li-ion Battery for Evs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 China Aviation Lithium Battery Li-ion Battery for Evs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Deutsche Accumotive Gmbh

7.8.1 Deutsche Accumotive Gmbh Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Li-ion Battery for Evs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Deutsche Accumotive Gmbh Li-ion Battery for Evs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Electrovaya

7.9.1 Electrovaya Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Li-ion Battery for Evs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Electrovaya Li-ion Battery for Evs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Enerdel

7.10.1 Enerdel Li-ion Battery for Evs Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Li-ion Battery for Evs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Enerdel Li-ion Battery for Evs Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 GS Yuasa International

7.12 Harbin Coslight Power

7.13 Hefei Guoxuan High-Tech Power Energy

7.14 Hitachi Vehicle Energy

8 Li-ion Battery for Evs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Li-ion Battery for Evs Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Li-ion Battery for Evs

8.4 Li-ion Battery for Evs Industrial Chain Analysis

