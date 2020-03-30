Lighting in Hospitality Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Lighting in Hospitality Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The lighting is defined by the type of light source technologies such as incandescent, halogen, CFL, LFL, HID, LED, and OLED.

Rapid urbanization worldwide, especially in emerging economies, is leading to the increased demand for lighting devices in the hospitality sector. The global Lighting in Hospitality market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lighting in Hospitality volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lighting in Hospitality market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Acuity Brands

Advanced Lighting Technologies

Atlas Lighting Products

Crestron Electronics

Eaton

GE Lighting

Hatch Transformers

Leviton Manufacturing

Lutron Electronics Company

MaxLite Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

CFL

LFL

HID

LED Segment by Application

Lodging

Event Planning

Theme Parks

Transportation

Cruise Line

Tourism Industry

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Lighting in Hospitality Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Lighting in Hospitality

1.2 Lighting in Hospitality Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lighting in Hospitality Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 CFL

1.2.3 LFL

1.2.4 HID

1.2.5 LED

1.3 Lighting in Hospitality Segment by Application

1.3.1 Lighting in Hospitality Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Lodging

1.3.3 Event Planning

1.3.4 Theme Parks

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Cruise Line

1.3.7 Tourism Industry

1.4 Global Lighting in Hospitality Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Lighting in Hospitality Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Lighting in Hospitality Market Size

1.5.1 Global Lighting in Hospitality Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Lighting in Hospitality Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Lighting in Hospitality Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Lighting in Hospitality Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Lighting in Hospitality Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Lighting in Hospitality Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Lighting in Hospitality Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Lighting in Hospitality Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Lighting in Hospitality Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Lighting in Hospitality Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Lighting in Hospitality Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Lighting in Hospitality Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Lighting in Hospitality Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Lighting in Hospitality Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Lighting in Hospitality Production

3.4.1 North America Lighting in Hospitality Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Lighting in Hospitality Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Lighting in Hospitality Production

3.5.1 Europe Lighting in Hospitality Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Lighting in Hospitality Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Lighting in Hospitality Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Lighting in Hospitality Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Lighting in Hospitality Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Lighting in Hospitality Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Lighting in Hospitality Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Lighting in Hospitality Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Lighting in Hospitality Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Lighting in Hospitality Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Lighting in Hospitality Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Lighting in Hospitality Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Lighting in Hospitality Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Lighting in Hospitality Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Lighting in Hospitality Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Lighting in Hospitality Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Lighting in Hospitality Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Lighting in Hospitality Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Lighting in Hospitality Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Lighting in Hospitality Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Lighting in Hospitality Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Lighting in Hospitality Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Lighting in Hospitality Business

7.1 Acuity Brands

7.1.1 Acuity Brands Lighting in Hospitality Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Lighting in Hospitality Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Acuity Brands Lighting in Hospitality Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Advanced Lighting Technologies

7.2.1 Advanced Lighting Technologies Lighting in Hospitality Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Lighting in Hospitality Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Advanced Lighting Technologies Lighting in Hospitality Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Atlas Lighting Products

7.3.1 Atlas Lighting Products Lighting in Hospitality Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Lighting in Hospitality Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Atlas Lighting Products Lighting in Hospitality Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Crestron Electronics

7.4.1 Crestron Electronics Lighting in Hospitality Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Lighting in Hospitality Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Crestron Electronics Lighting in Hospitality Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Eaton

7.5.1 Eaton Lighting in Hospitality Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Lighting in Hospitality Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Eaton Lighting in Hospitality Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 GE Lighting

7.6.1 GE Lighting Lighting in Hospitality Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Lighting in Hospitality Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 GE Lighting Lighting in Hospitality Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hatch Transformers

7.7.1 Hatch Transformers Lighting in Hospitality Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Lighting in Hospitality Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hatch Transformers Lighting in Hospitality Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Leviton Manufacturing

7.8.1 Leviton Manufacturing Lighting in Hospitality Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Lighting in Hospitality Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Leviton Manufacturing Lighting in Hospitality Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Lutron Electronics Company

7.9.1 Lutron Electronics Company Lighting in Hospitality Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Lighting in Hospitality Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Lutron Electronics Company Lighting in Hospitality Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 MaxLite

7.10.1 MaxLite Lighting in Hospitality Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Lighting in Hospitality Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 MaxLite Lighting in Hospitality Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Lighting in Hospitality Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Lighting in Hospitality Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Lighting in Hospitality

8.4 Lighting in Hospitality Industrial Chain Analysis

