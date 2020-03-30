LNG Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on LNG Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

We can provide sample pages for the better understanding of this report. Request Sample of This Report at: http://globalqyresearch.com/download-sample/589717

Liquefied natural gas or LNG is natural gas that has been processed to remove either valuable components e.g. helium, or those impurities that could cause difficulty downstream.

The global LNG market is expected to grow with rising energy consumption, growing urban population, increasing demand of natural gas vehicles, accelerating economic growth and increasing preference of LNG in developing economies. The global LNG market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on LNG volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LNG market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Air Products & Chemicals

BG

BP

Cheniere Energy

Chevron

ConocoPhillips

Exxon Mobil

Gazprom OAO

Inpex

Petroleos De Venezuela

Petronas Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Ethane

Propane

Butane

Nitrogen Segment by Application

Construction & Dairy Products

Furnaces

Fluid Bed Dryers

Food Processing

Manufacturing

Mining

Power Generation Sector

Rotary Kilns

View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: http://globalqyresearch.com/global-lng-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 LNG Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of LNG

1.2 LNG Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global LNG Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ethane

1.2.3 Propane

1.2.4 Butane

1.2.5 Nitrogen

1.3 LNG Segment by Application

1.3.1 LNG Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Construction & Dairy Products

1.3.3 Furnaces

1.3.4 Fluid Bed Dryers

1.3.5 Food Processing

1.3.6 Manufacturing

1.3.7 Mining

1.3.8 Power Generation Sector

1.3.9 Rotary Kilns

1.4 Global LNG Market by Region

1.4.1 Global LNG Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global LNG Market Size

1.5.1 Global LNG Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global LNG Production (2014-2025)

2 Global LNG Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global LNG Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global LNG Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global LNG Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers LNG Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 LNG Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 LNG Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 LNG Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global LNG Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global LNG Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global LNG Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global LNG Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America LNG Production

3.4.1 North America LNG Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America LNG Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe LNG Production

3.5.1 Europe LNG Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe LNG Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China LNG Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China LNG Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China LNG Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan LNG Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan LNG Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan LNG Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global LNG Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global LNG Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America LNG Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe LNG Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China LNG Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan LNG Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global LNG Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global LNG Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global LNG Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global LNG Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global LNG Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global LNG Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global LNG Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global LNG Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LNG Business

7.1 Air Products & Chemicals

7.1.1 Air Products & Chemicals LNG Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 LNG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Air Products & Chemicals LNG Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 BG

7.2.1 BG LNG Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 LNG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 BG LNG Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 BP

7.3.1 BP LNG Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 LNG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 BP LNG Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cheniere Energy

7.4.1 Cheniere Energy LNG Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 LNG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cheniere Energy LNG Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Chevron

7.5.1 Chevron LNG Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 LNG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Chevron LNG Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ConocoPhillips

7.6.1 ConocoPhillips LNG Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 LNG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ConocoPhillips LNG Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Exxon Mobil

7.7.1 Exxon Mobil LNG Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 LNG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Exxon Mobil LNG Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Gazprom OAO

7.8.1 Gazprom OAO LNG Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 LNG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Gazprom OAO LNG Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Inpex

7.9.1 Inpex LNG Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 LNG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Inpex LNG Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Petroleos De Venezuela

7.10.1 Petroleos De Venezuela LNG Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 LNG Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Petroleos De Venezuela LNG Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Petronas

8 LNG Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 LNG Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of LNG

8.4 LNG Industrial Chain Analysis

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

Buy Now This Report From Here: http://globalqyresearch.com/checkout-form/0/589717

Follow our other sites for more information :

Uniquenew

Electronicmarketreports

Electronicsproductandservices

softwaretechnologyservice

Icttechnologynetwork

Agriculturesciencetrends

About Us:

Global QYResearch is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Global QYResearch holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact Us:

Ginza wall building 5F, 6-13-16, Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, 104-0061, Japan.

[email protected]

Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-qy-research/about/

twitter : https://twitter.com/gqyresearch