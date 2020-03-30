Market Development : Electricity and Signal Testing Instruments Manufacturing Market Globally Grow at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2022

The global market for electricity and signal testing instruments manufacturing will grow from $51.7 billion in 2017 to $74.2 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% for the period of 2017-2022.

The global electricity and signal testing instruments manufacturing market is registering strong growth due to rise in construction activity and growth in manufacturing industry. At the same time, economic growth, increasing access to electricity in developing countries and growth in renewable energy projects is expected to drive the demand for electricity and signal testing instruments manufacturing.

The market for electricity and signal testing instruments manufacturing reached a value of nearly $REDACTED billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to nearly $REDACTED billion by 2020.

The market for electricity and signal testing instruments manufacturing is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are Advantest Corporation, Anritsu Corporation, Fortive Corporation, Rohde & Schwarz, Teradyne and others.

Electricity testing instruments accounted for the largest share of the market for electricity and signal testing instruments manufacturing in 2017 at REDACTED%. The highest growth is also projected to come fromelectricity testing instruments which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%. Major factors included risein construction activity and rapid growth in manufacturing activity in emerging markets and somedeveloped countries.

North America is the largest market for electricity and signal testing instruments manufacturing, accounting for REDACTED% of the global market. It was followed by Asia Pacific and Western Europe. Goingforward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the electricity and signal testinginstruments manufacturing market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%, followed by Middle East,which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED%.

The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the electricity and signal testing instruments manufacturing market. China and the USA are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% and REDACTED% respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as stringent regulations, interest rates and increasing trade protectionism.

Report Scope

This research report categorizes the electricity and signal testing instruments manufacturing market by type. Product type include electricity testing instruments, semiconductor and signal testing instruments and other testing and measuring instruments.

Report Includes

– 96 data tables

– A detailed overview of global markets for electricity and signal testing instruments manufacturing

– Country-specific data and analysis for China, India, Japan, U.K., France, Germany, Russia, U.S.A., Brazil and South Africa

– Characterization and quantification of the market potential for electricity and signal testing instruments in the deepest possible way

– Assessment of factors that affect the growth of the market such as opportunities, drivers, restraints, key trends and technologies

– Company profiles of the major players in the market, including Advantest Corp, Anritsu Corp, Fortive Corp, Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG and Teradyne Inc.

