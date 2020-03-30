Market Insight : Antihypertensives Market Globally Grow Nearly $27.8 Billion By 2023

The antihypertensive market is mainly driven by the growing demand and exploration activities of the oil and gas. A report, titled “Antihypertensives: Global Markets to 2023” represents the growth scenarios of the overall antihypertensive market. The report offers wide-ranging insights into trends, opportunities, restraints, and drivers that are influencing the growth of the antihypertensive market. Furthermore, the competitive landscape comprises the descriptive information on vendor landscape and details of some key players operating in the antihypertensive market. The report is available on the website ResearchMoz.us.

Antihypertensive drugs are used in the treatment of high blood pressure. The blood pressure is measured in terms of diastolic and systolic blood pressure by blood on the wall of the artery; thus, it is known as arterial hypertension. Antihypertensive drugs lower the risks of stroke and other diseases such as heart failure, dementia and mortality, ischaemic heart diseases, and hypertension. The changing lifestyle is the primary factor that is leading to an increasing number of hypertensive cases and chronic diseases.

Global antihypertensives market is gaining traction due to the increasingly prevalent proportion of hypertension globally. Additionally, growing disposable income is leading to change lifestyle and food habits and elevating number of hypertensive patients. Additionally, patent expiration of existing antihypertensive drugs is offering lucrative opportunities for growth of the antihypertensive market.

However, the factors such as increased risks of genericization coupled with growing competition in the global market are restraining the growth of the global antihypertensives market. Nonetheless, the use of a fixed dose of combination therapies coupled with a growing pool of the hypertensive patient is expected to open up lucrative opportunities for future growth of antihypertensives market. Furthermore, growing advancement in the drug and introduction of novel drug therapies that ensures improved safety and efficacy is expected to bolster the growth of the antihypertensives market in the near future.

The report details market shares of antihypertensive drugs based on drug class and geography. Based on drug class, the antihypertensives market is segmented into ARBs (angiotensin II receptor blockers), ACE inhibitors (angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors), beta-blockers, diuretics, calcium channel blockers, combination drugs, and others. Based on the region, the antihypertensive market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The report explains the revenue and other details of major countries including the US, Mexico, Canada, Germany, UK, Spain, France, Italy, China, Japan, and India.

Some of the other key companies framed in the market report are Boehringer Ingelheim GMBH, Allergan Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd, and Novartis AG.

