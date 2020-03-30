Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Data 2019 by companies: The DOW Chemical Company, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, NOF Corporation, etc

Metal Finishing Chemicals market size will grow from USD 10.2 Billion in 2017 to USD 13.74 Billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 5.1%.

The Metal Finishing Chemicals market has witnessed significant growth in the recent years, and this growth is projected to persist in the coming years as well. Metal Finishing Chemicals are used in a wide range of end-use industries such as automotive, industrial machinery, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, construction, and others as these impart properties such as corrosion resistance, wear resistance, electrical conductivity, electrical resistance, reflexivity and appearance, torque tolerance, hardness, and chemical resistance to base metal substrates.

Reportsintellect.com offers a latest published report on "Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023"

Top Companies are cover This Report:- The DOW Chemical Company, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, NOF Corporation, Elementis PLC, Advanced Chemical Company, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Chemetall, Coral Chemical Company, Houghton International, Inc., Mcgean-Rohco, Inc., A Brite Company, Coventya, C.Uyemura & Co., Ltd., Grauer & Weil India Ltd., Henkel Corporation, Industrial Metal Finishing, Inc., Metal Finishing Technologies LLC, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Raschig GmbH, Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co., Ltd.

the global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market by top players/brands, region, type and end user.

By Material

Chromium, Aluminum, Copper, Precious Metals, Others

Product Type Coverage: Plating Chemicals, Proprietary Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Conversion Coating Chemicals

By End-Use Coverage: Electrical & Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace & Defense, Construction, Others

Major Region Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Size

2.2 Metal Finishing Chemicals Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Metal Finishing Chemicals Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Metal Finishing Chemicals Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Metal Finishing Chemicals Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Sales by Product

4.2 Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Revenue by Product

4.3 Metal Finishing Chemicals Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Breakdown Data by End User

Current and future of Metal Finishing Chemicals Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the Metal Finishing Chemicals Market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, Metal Finishing Chemicals Market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

