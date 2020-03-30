Mining Equipment Market 2019-2024: Global Analysis by Key Players – Caterpillar, Liebherr, Komatsu, Hitachi

Mining Equipment Market 2019

The Mining Equipment includes the consumption of underground mining equipment and Surface mining equipment, such as crushing, pulverizing and screening machinery, portable drilling rigs and parts, portable crushing, screening, washing and combination plants, drills and other machinery (except parts).

In this report, we mainly do research and analysis for drill jumbo, drilling rig and drilling machine.

Scope of the Report:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with Mining Equipment industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Mining Equipment industry, the current demand for Mining Equipment product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Mining Equipment products on the market do not sell well; Industrial Mining Equipment’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Mining Equipment industry, low-end product has excess capacity; high-end product is in short supply.

There is a certain market space in demand of Mining Equipment, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products. Many high-end products are needed to seize market share of imports acts, because local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

The worldwide market for Mining Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 1480 million US$ in 2024, from 1270 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Mining Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Caterpillar(BUCYRUS)

Komatsu

Liebherr

Hitachi

Terex Mining

Joy Global(P&H)

IZ-KARTEX(OMZ)

Taiyuan Heavy Industry

SANYI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mineral Processing Equipment

Surface Mining Equipment

Underground Mining Equipment

Mining Drills & Breakers

Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metal Mining

Mineral Mining

Coal Mining

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Mining Equipment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Mineral Processing Equipment

1.2.2 Surface Mining Equipment

1.2.3 Underground Mining Equipment

1.2.4 Mining Drills & Breakers

1.2.5 Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Metal Mining

1.3.2 Mineral Mining

1.3.3 Coal Mining

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Caterpillar(BUCYRUS)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Mining Equipment Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Caterpillar(BUCYRUS) Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Komatsu

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Mining Equipment Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Komatsu Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Liebherr

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Mining Equipment Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Liebherr Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Hitachi

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Mining Equipment Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Hitachi Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Terex Mining

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Mining Equipment Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Terex Mining Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Joy Global(P&H)

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Mining Equipment Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Joy Global(P&H) Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 IZ-KARTEX(OMZ)

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Mining Equipment Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 IZ-KARTEX(OMZ) Mining Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

