Modular Data Centers Market Industry Innovation, Demand, Growth, Development trends & Research by 2023 Forecast |Key Players – Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation , Eaton Corporation PLC

Top Companies are cover This Report:- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation , Eaton Corporation PLC, Bladeroom, Cannon Technologies Ltd., Commscope Holding Company, Inc., Dell Inc., Flexenclosure AB

A modular data center system is a portable method of deploying data center capacity. A modular data center can be placed anywhere data capacity is needed.

Modular data center systems consist of purpose-engineered modules and components to offer scalable data center capacity with multiple power and cooling options. Modules can be shipped to be added, integrated or retrofitted into an existing data center or combined into a system of modules. Modular data centers typically consist of standardized components.

Modular data centers are often marketed as converged infrastructure, promoting economies of scale and efficient energy usage, including considerations regarding the external environment.

The modular data center market is expected to grow from USD 1076.37 Million in 2017 to USD 3088.19 Million by 2022, at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23% during the forecast period. Data center operators face an increasing need for a scale-out data center architecture, which enables the scaling of critical data center components as and when the demand increases. The modular data center provides prefabricated modules that easily address the customer’s capacity needs with a quick deployment time. It also helps in cutting down the cost of in-house infrastructure. Modular data center solutions, including all-in-one as well as individual functional modules can be added to the existing data center infrastructure, which enables a massively scalable architecture. These solutions are expected to fuel the growth of the modular data center market, as organizations are increasingly adopting them to cater to the increasing data center traffic.

Technology advancements and growing consumer awareness are catapulting prefabricated MDCS from a niche IT concept to a mainstream strategy in diverse industries ranging from financial services, Telecom, IT services, government, manufacturing, and telecommunications. Prefab MDCS are especially suitable for telecom, collocation and international Internet companies that need solutions that can be quickly implemented and expanded on demand. Similarly, Internet companies are showing high affinity for the cost-effective and low risk capacity expansion facilitated by prefab MDCS. An increasing number of mobile network operators and Internet service providers with captive datacenter infrastructure are expected to adopt Prefabricated MDCS. While enclosed and containerized Prefab MDCS have cornered the bigger share of the market, prefab building structures are rapidly gaining traction.

Product Type Coverage:- 380V/50Hz, 480V/60Hz, Others

Product Application Coverage:- Finance, Government and Defense, Telecom, Education, Others

Major Region Market:-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

