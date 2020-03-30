Neuroprotective Agents Market Status and Ongoing by Key Players Development Trends Healthcare, Eisai Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Merck Serono S.A., Novartis Ag and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

“Summary

According to the 2007 Global Burden of Disease report from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 billion people worldwide suffered from neurological disorders, including stroke, Alzheimers disease, epilepsy, Parkinsons disease (PD), brain injuries, and glaucoma and other eye disorders. Nearly 7 million people died from these diseases. According to the report, one in six people is stricken by a neurological disorder every year, many of them becoming seriously disabled.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1823511

In 2015, neurological disorders ranked as the leading cause of lifelong disabilities among the main disease groups and were the second most common cause of death. Stroke is the leading neurological disorder and it affects more than 15 million people every year worldwide, killing 5 million people and leaving an equal number of people with debilitating disabilities.

In 2015, AD affected more than 46 million people, and it was the second leading cause of death, after stroke. Neurodegenerative disorders such as AD, PD, multiple sclerosis (MS) and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) ranked in the 10 most fatal incurable diseases.

As life spans increase, most of the neurological disorders are becoming more prevalent. Common diseases of advanced age such as glaucoma, AD-associated dementia, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), diabetic retinopathy and PD affect nearly one-fourth of adults over 60.

In the U.S., 1.5 million people suffer from a traumatic central nervous system (CNS) injury each year. This number consists primarily of young adults and the elderly, due to reasons such as accidents, falls, sports- and work-related injuries, combat and self-harm. One-third of injury-related deaths in the U.S. are caused by traumatic brain injuries, which also lead to serious physical disabilities, cognitive disorders and neurodegenerative diseases.

Treating neurological disorders has proved to be greatly challenging. In addition to mostly insufficient clinical research in many neurological disorders, therapeutic limitations are due to a natural protective seal around the brain called the blood-brain barrier, which makes it extremely difficult to effectively diffuse a drug compound into the brain.

Neuroprotection is an approach to the treatment of neurological disorders through the use of therapies that are developed by learning from the brains own tools to protect nerve cells from damage, degeneration and death. The human brain, by large and small biological molecules and certain types of cells, can promote growth, survival and differentiation to adapt to sudden changes, trauma and disease. Neuroprotective agents in global markets and clinical pipelines include small molecule drugs, therapeutic monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, cell therapies and other agents.

The global market for neuroprotective agents was valued at $REDACTED billion in 2016 and $REDACTED billion. in 2017″

“Report Scope

The scope of this report covers the global market for small molecule drugs, monoclonal antibodies, gene and cell therapies, and other biotechnology products that are approved or being developed for the treatment of neurological disorders.

Therapeutic indications are grouped under four categories: cerebrovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, ophthalmic diseases and traumatic CNS injuries. Indication subcategories include stroke, Alzheimers disease, Parkinsons disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Huntingtons disease, spinal muscular atrophy, epilepsy, glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, optic neuropathies, diabetic retinopathy and traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries. The report does not cover the neuroprotective agents that are used for protecting the brain during risky neurosurgeries and other general operations.

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/neuroprotective-agents-therapeutic-applications-and-global-markets-report.html/toc

Report Includes

– 39 tables

– An overview of the global market for neuroprotective agents and their therapeutic applications

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Market breakdowns by indication, mechanism of action, and by region

– Discussion of various neurodegenerative disorders

– Profiles of key companies in the market, including Bayer Healthcare, Eisai Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc, Merck Serono S.A., Novartis Ag and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.”

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/