Parenteral Nutrition Market Industry New Research Analysis On Sales, Segments, Outlook, Growth 2018 to 2024 and Market Competitors: Grifols International S.A, Claris LifeSciences Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hospira

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Parenteral Nutrition” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

North America accounted for the largest market for parenteral nutrition over the past couple years with market share over 41%. The Europe accounted for the second largest market share after North America. Presence of medical reimbursement facilities and technological advancements in the region are considered to be the key factors driving the dominance of North America in global parenteral nutrition market. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of. The growth of Asia pacific parenteral nutrition market is considered to be driven by rapidly increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and higher focus on research in parenteral nutrition by key players across the region. Developing economies in Asia pacific such as India and China are likely to bring more opportunities for major player over the forecast period.

Increasing cases of malnutrition are likely to provide opportunities for the key players in the world.

Malnutrition is one of the major issues in the major countries in the world. Several underdeveloped, and developing countries have a significant number of children suffering from malnutrition. Children under the age of 5 are more vulnerable and face stunting and nutrition deficiency in majority of these countries. The governments of several countries now have taken initiative to eradicate malnutrition among the children. Since 1990 the global prevalence of stunting has decreased with an average annual rate of reduction of 2.1% per year during this period. The number of stunted children under-five years of age in the world has declined from an estimated 253 million (241, 265 million) in 1990 to 165 million (151, 179 million).

Major Key Players mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global parenteral nutrition market such as, Fresenius Kabi, SichuanKelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Grifols International S.A., Claris LifeSciences Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hospira, Inc., and Baxter International, Inc.

