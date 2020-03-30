Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Research 2024 | Industry Size, Analysis, Trend, Share and Top Key Players–Honeywell, 3M, DuPont, Dräger, Msa Safety, Ansell

The worldwide market for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 57600 million US$ in 2024, from 40400 million US$ in 2019.

Personal protective equipment includes head, eye and face protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection, professional footwear, fall protection, hand protection and others. Apart from this, personal protective equipment also finds application across various industries including construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, transportation and others. The others segment include government usage, unorganized sector, small-scale manufacturing utilities and service stations among others.

Get Sample PDF [email protected] https://www.reportsintellect.com/sample-request/355117

Reportsintellect.com offers a latest published report on “Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 138 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Top Companies are cover This Report:- Honeywell, 3M, DuPont, Dräger, Msa Safety, Ansell, Kimberly-Clark, Delta Plus, Protective Industrial Products, Moldex-Metric, Avon Rubber, COFRA, JAL Group, Cordova Safety Products, Lakeland Industries, Lindström, Bullard, Oftenrich Group, Woshine Group, Shanghai Gangkai

Reports Intellect Research Report categorizes the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Report Description

The Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market will grow steadily at a CAGR of 6% to 54.3 billion USD by the end of 2022. The construction market in APAC is expected to outperform the global market, and will be one of the major factors fuelling the growth of the market in the coming years.

Manufacturing was the largest end-use segment in 2016 accounting for over 32.5% of global market, and is projected to remain the dominant segment over next eight years. PPE demand in transportation is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% over the next 6 years. Growing transportation sector in emerging economies such as India and China coupled with rising workforce capacities is expected to augment product demand in future on account avoiding overhead costs such as compensation.

The worldwide market for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 57600 million US$ in 2024, from 40400 million US$ in 2019

Buy now @ https://www.reportsintellect.com/buynow/355117

Product Type Coverage:

Hand Protection, Protective Clothing, Protective Footwear, Respiratory Protection, Head, Eye and Face Protection, Fall Protection, Hearing Protection, Others

Product Application Coverage:

Manufacturing, Construction, Oil & Gas, Transportation, Chemicals, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Others

Major Region Market

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size

2.2 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Revenue by Product

4.3 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Breakdown Data by End User

Get Best Discount on This [email protected] https://www.reportsintellect.com/discount-request/355117

Reasons to Buy

Current and future of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The segment that is expected to dominate the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

Identify the latest developments, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

About Us:-

Reports Intellect is your one-stop solution for everything related to market research and market intelligence. We understand the importance of market intelligence and its need in today’s competitive world.

Our professional team works hard to fetch the most authentic research reports backed with impeccable data figures which guarantee outstanding results every time for you.

So, whether it is the latest report from the researchers or a custom requirement, our team is here to help you in the best possible way.

Contact Us:

[email protected]

PH – + 1-706-996-2927

US Address:

225 Peachtree Street NE,

Suite 400,

Atlanta, GA 30303