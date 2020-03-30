Pharmacy Automation Systems Market Detailed Analysis & Focusing on Key Leaders are McKesson Corporation, Health Robotics SRL, CareFusion Corporation, Cerner Corporation

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Pharmacy Automation Systems” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market. According to report the global pharmacy automation systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Global Pharmacy Automation Systems Market: North America has amassed the growth in Pharmacy Automation Systems Market

The global Pharmacy Automation Systems market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2015-16 followed by Europe.

Early adoption of pharmacy automation, heavy investment in pharmacy automation, presence of key vendors in this region is the prime factor responsible for the growth of Pharmacy Automation Systems market in this region.

Rising awareness regarding the benefits of pharmacy automation and growing investment in advanced healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to boost the market for Pharmacy Automation Systems.

Emergence of new features in pharmacy automation to boost the growth in Pharmacy Automation Systems Market

Emergence of new features in pharmacy automation is one of the recent trends in the global Pharmacy Automation Systems market. Moreover, this trend is further anticipated to drive the global Pharmacy Automation Systems market over the forecast period.

Moreover, key vendors are developing new features to gain competitive edge such as touchscreen system, productivity tool and other to increase efficiency, easy navigation and more users friendly.

Increasing demand to reduce medication errors

Increasing demand to reduce medication errors is the key factor responsible for the growth of global Pharmacy Automation Systems market.

Moreover, error in medication prescription dispensing was the leading cause of death. Thus, to reduce medication errors and ensure patient safety usage of pharmacy automation system is increased as demand to reduce medication errors increases.

Leading vendors in the market are concentrating on developing advanced features according to consumer’s to gain competitive edge which is anticipated to bring more opportunities and chances of growth.

The leading companies identified in the market as McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Health Robotics SRL, CareFusion Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Omnicell Inc., Kirby Lester, Baxter International Inc., ScriptPro LLC and Yuyama Co., Ltd.

