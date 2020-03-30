Radiopharmaceutical Market From 2019-2024: Growth Analysis By Makers, Regions, Sorts And Applications

Researchmoz added most up-to-date research on “ Global Radiopharmaceutical Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

Radiopharmaceutical Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Radiopharmaceutical market. The key players in the Radiopharmaceutical market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers , expansion, distribution, launching new products and adoption of new technologies.

Outline of Radiopharmaceutical Market :

Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

Radiopharmaceutical Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value):

Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Mallinckrodt, Nordion, Triad Isotopes, Lantheus, IBA Group, GE Healthcare, China Isotope & Radiation, Jubilant Pharma, Eli Lilly, Advanced Accelerator Applications, SIEMENS, Dongcheng, Navidea

Based on Product Type, Radiopharmaceutical market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

Actinium-225, Lutetium-177, Radium-223, Holmium-166, Other

Based on end users/applications, Radiopharmaceutical market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

Oncology, Cardiology, Other

Geographically, this Radiopharmaceutical Market report is segmented into several key Regions,

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain and Benelux) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

(China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia)

(Brazil, Argentina and Colombia) Middle East and Africa

