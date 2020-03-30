Range Modernization Solutions and Services Market – In-Depth Analysis of Parent Trends, Macro-Economic Indicators and Governing Factors

Range modernization solutions help with security and surveillance for range safety. The solutions facilitate the handling of real-time needs of command destruct for the requirements of data reduction and high fidelity. They offer end-to-end management of provisioning, planning, and scheduling of range services. The network and video services are unified for alliance and control of network and range control operations. For instance, Nevion provides effective standards that are mainly based on solutions. This enables a common fiber infrastructure supporting legacy and current and test bed/future sensors in the mission systems. Range modernization solution platforms combine and distribute video, data, and telemetry with a focus on reducing weight, size, and power requirements.

Range modernization solutions and services provide a cost-effective way to update ranges to the modern technology without the replacement of the existing equipment. This factor is anticipated to drive the range modernization solution and services market during the forecast period. Moreover, outstanding reliability of the solutions, even in the most demanding situations, is anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period. Range modernization solutions and services help in eliminating the need for large routers by providing distributed routing and signal conversion. The solutions also offer analog to digital conversion across a wide spectrum of network options such as IP. Range modernization solutions and services respond to high demands and allow easy transition from technology such as analog or SD to digital HD. They ease the evolution toward IP-based transmission.

The global range modernization solutions and services market can be segmented based on deployment, service, enterprise size, industry, and geography. Based on deployment, the market can be classified into cloud and on-premise. In terms of service, the market can be categorized into integration, training, consulting, and maintenance.

Based on enterprise size, the market can be bifurcated into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The small and medium enterprises segment is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. In terms of industry, the range modernization solutions and services market can be split into banking, financial services, and insurance; aerospace and defense; government; health care; manufacturing; retail; telecommunication and IT; transportation and logistics; and others. The aerospace and defense segment is estimated to dominate the range modernization solutions and services market during the forecast period, as the usage of range modernization solutions and services is higher in this sector.

Based on geography, the global range modernization solutions and services market can be divided into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is estimated to expand at a prominent pace in the coming years, due to the high usage of range modernization by the military in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be an attractive region of the range modernization solutions and services market, due to rapid digitization in the region. Continuous growth and technological advancements in various sectors, evolution in infrastructure improvements in various countries in Asia, and increase in foreign investment are estimated to drive the range modernization solutions and services market in Asia Pacific in the near future. The range modernization solutions and services market in developing regions such as South America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global range modernization solutions and services market are focused on providing solutions as per customer requirements such as implementation of different technologies and upgrade existing and expansion of existing systems. The global range modernization solutions and services market is characterized by the presence of several key players. Major players compete with each other based on features of their products such as price and quality. Key player operating in the global range modernization solutions and services market include Nevion.