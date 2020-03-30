Rising Adoption of Senior Probiotics Supplements Market to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2027

In this report, Research Report Insights offers a 10-year forecast of the global senior probiotics supplements market between 2017 and 2027. In terms of value, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period. The current study reveals the market trends and market dynamics in all seven regions that are expected to positively affect the current market environment and future scenario of the senior probiotics supplements market over the forecast period.

This RRI report inspects the senior probiotics supplements market for the period 2017–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights into developments in the senior probiotics supplements market that are gradually helping transform global businesses associated with the same.

The global senior probiotics supplements market report begins by the executive summary and defining various categories and their share in the senior probiotics supplements market. It is followed by market dynamics, overview of the global senior probiotics supplements market, which includes RRI analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends that are affecting growth of the senior probiotics supplements market. Furthermore, to understand the popularity of the market segment and regions, the attractiveness index with elaborated insights on the same is provided, which will show the market’s attractiveness based on the factors such as CAGR and incremental opportunity.

Elders are becoming aware about the health benefits probiotics supplements which in turn is surging the demand for senior probiotics supplements based products. Thus, enhancing the sales for formulation containing probiotic supplements. By the end of 2016, over 550 million people were aged over 65 year or older, which translates to roughly 8% of the world population. Over next thirty years, the number of people ageing sixty year or above will increase thrice and projected to surpass 1.5 billion- representing over 15% of the global population.

Associated health benefits of probiotic supplements, digestive system is responsible for catalyzing the food products consumed and absorption of vitamins and minerals from food and nutritional supplements, maintaining the digestive health is very important factor in optimizing nutrient intake and preventing from deficiency related bodily conditions. If the body remains deficient of required essential nutrients, immune function is likely to be compromised and there is higher probability of developing several health concerns. Medical practitioners and individuals realized the associated health benefits and thus recommending probiotic supplement to senior instead of high dosage of chemical based medicines.

The market is segmented based on bacteria, formulation type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of bacteria type segmentation includes Lactobacillus, Streptococcus, Bifidobacterium and others. Based on formulation type, the market is segmented into capsules, tablets, liquid, and powder premixes. Among all the formulation type segment, capsule is expected to account for the highest market share, followed by powder premixes over the forecast period. The capsule segment is expected to register a significant CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period in terms of value. The powder premixes is projected to register a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period in terms of value. The factors fuelling demand for probiotics supplements in elders is that, as their bodies cannot easily digest food and they also have lack of immune support. These factors are collectively supporting demand for probiotic supplements among the global elderly population.

Senior Probiotics Supplements can be classified as pharmacy stores, specialty stores, hypermarket/supermarket, and e-commerce based on distribution channel segment. Among all the distribution channel type segments, specialty stores segment is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Specialty stores segment is expected to continue its dominance in terms of market share over the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the senior probiotics supplements adoption, by region, and provides the market outlook for 2017–2027. The study investigates the market attractiveness regionally, as well as analyses the limit to which the trends are influencing the senior probiotics supplements market in each region. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The sections, by form, and by application, evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional senior probiotics supplements market for 2017–2027. Increasing focus of global key players for expansion in Western Europe and APEJ region is expected to increase the senior probiotics supplements market share in these regions. The North America market has been estimated to dominate the senior probiotics supplements market, accounting for maximum revenue share of the market by 2017 end. Collectively, North America and Western Europe markets are expected to account for over 70.6% revenue share of the global senior probiotics supplements market by 2017 end. Among the emerging markets, APEJ is estimated to exhibit a significant CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period, followed by Western Europe market, due to the increasing elderly population.