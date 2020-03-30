Saudi Arabia In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Pegged for Robust Expansion of US$ 700 Million by 2024

In-Vitro Diagnostic tests provide adequate information about the diseases without interacting directly to the human body. In-Vitro Diagnostic has numerous applications in disease diagnosing such as Infectious diseases, Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular diseases, and others.

IVD is used by physicians and clinicians at the various stages of the patient care pathway in hospitals, laboratories or other healthcare settings. With the increasing disease burden, the number of diagnostic tests in Saudi Arabia is also increasing and so is the In Vitro Diagnostics market of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia IVD Market is poised to reach US$ 700 Million by the year 2024.

With increasing cases of new strains of viruses and epidemic diseases, health experts are innovating unique healthcare solutions to improve the combat and cure for diseases. Among these innovations, In-vitro diagnostics plays a considerable role in saving people’s lives by providing accurate diagnosis and prognosis, which further enables improved monitoring and treatment.

Owing to the benefits offered by IVD, there is steady growth in its adoption and usage. Increasing incidences rates of infectious diseases and the lifestyle diseases are few factors, which are driving the Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market.

Renub Research report titled “Saudi Arabia In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, by Techniques [Immunochemistry, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Hemostasis, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostic, Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) and Point of Care Testing (POCT)]; by Applications (Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncology, Diabetes and others); By End User (Government Labs & Hospitals, Private Labs & Hospitals and others) and by Companies (Roche, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation and Danaher Corporation)” provides a complete analysis of Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market.

By Technique – Immunochemistry, Clinical Chemistry and SMBG Driving the Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

The report studies the market of the following In-Vitro Diagnostics segments: Immunochemistry, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Hemostasis, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostic, Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) and Point of Care Testing (POCT). Due to the rising infectious diseases, cancer cases and number of diabetics in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it is believed that Saudi Arabia IVD Market will grow effortlessly in the coming years.

By Application – Infectious Disease and Diabetes hold significant market of Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

On the basis of applications; Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics has been broadly segmented into Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Oncology, Diabetes and others.

By End User – Government Hospitals & Laboratory holds the Largest Market

The report studies the market of the following End User segments: Government Labs & Hospitals, Private Labs & Hospitals and others.

Companies Analysis

Roche, Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation and Danaher Corporation are some of the top companies operating in the In-Vitro Diagnostics; has been studied thoroughly in the report.

This market research report provides a complete analysis of the Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Growth Drivers, Challenges, and their projections for the upcoming years.

By Technique

Immunochemistry

Clinical Chemistry

Hematology

Hemostasis

Microbiology

Molecular Diagnostic

Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Point of Care Testing (POCT)

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Others

By End User

Government Labs & Hospitals

Private Labs & Hospitals

Others

Company

Roche

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Danaher Corporation

