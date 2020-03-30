Silicon EPI Wafer Global Market Size, Status,Growth, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

World Silicon EPI Wafer Market

Executive Summary

Silicon EPI Wafer market research report provides the latest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.

The Players Mentioned in our report

Shin-Etsu Chemical

SUMCO CORPORATION

GlobalWafers

SK Siltron Co., Ltd.

Siltronic

Okmetic

Ferrotec

JRH

Wafer Works

Simgui

Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market: Product Segment Analysis

300 mm

200 mm

Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market: Application Segment Analysis

Memory

Logic/MPU

Others

Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market: Regional Segment Analysis

Japan

China

South Korea

Taiwan China

Europe & USA

Table of Content-Key Points Covered

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Silicon EPI Wafer Product 1

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study 1

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 2

1.4 Market by Type 3

1.5 Market by Application 3

1.6 Study Objectives 4

1.7 Years Considered 5

2 Executive Summary 6

2.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market Size 6

2.1.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue 2013-2025 6

2.1.2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Sales 2013-2025 6

2.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025 7

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 8

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio 8

2.3.2 Key Silicon EPI Wafer Manufacturers 8

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues 9

3 Market Size by Manufacturers 10

3.1 Silicon EPI Wafer Production by Manufacturers 10

3.1.1 Silicon EPI Wafer Production by Manufacturers 10

3.1.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Production Market Share by Manufacturers 10

3.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue by Manufacturers 11

3.2.1 Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 11

3.2.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018) 11

3.3 Silicon EPI Wafer Price by Manufacturers 12

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 12

4 Silicon EPI Wafer Production by Regions 15

4.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production by Regions 15

4.1.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production Market Share by Regions 15

4.1.2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue Market Share by Regions 16

4.2 Europe & USA 18

4.2.1 Europe & USA Silicon EPI Wafer Production 18

4.2.2 Europe & USA Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue 19

4.3 Taiwan China 20

4.3.1 Taiwan China Silicon EPI Wafer Production 20

4.3.2 Taiwan China Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue 21

4.4 China 22

4.4.1 China Silicon EPI Wafer Production 22

4.4.2 China Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue 23

4.5 Japan 24

4.5.1 Japan Silicon EPI Wafer Production 24

4.5.2 Japan Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue 25

4.6 South Korea 26

4.6.1 South Korea Silicon EPI Wafer Production 26

4.6.2 South Korea Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue 27

4.7 Other Regions 28

4.7.1 Other Regions Silicon EPI Wafer Production 28

4.7.2 Other Regions Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue 29

Continued….

