Specialized Threat Analysis And Protection Market Growth Analysis with Respect to Region and Industry During 2017 – 2027

The market for Specialized Threat analysis and protection is expected to grow as there is a rise in adoption of software as a service (SaaS) and On-premise virtual sandbox along with focus towards emerging endpoint security technologies. Network inspection solutions are being increasingly adopted by organisations where it can detect the probable attack of a threat on sensitive resources based on the attacker’s movements. The Specialized threat analysis and protection products help organisations to detect virus and malware attacks where traditional antivirus products cannot detect.

The global specialized threat analysis and protection market is expected to grow as end users are moving from basic antivirus solutions to endpoint solutions which are used to detect advanced threats. Vendors are adopting new technologies like behavioural analytics along with other non-signature based detection capabilities.

The Specialized threat analysis and protection market is rapidly evolving as vendors are adopting innovative technologies in order to stay competitive in the market as there is an increase in a number of security startups. Vendors are moving away from the outdated approaches where hackers can easily bypass. With the growing need for advanced security detection organisations are showing signification interest in adopting specialized threat analysis and protection products & Solutions.

Global Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection Market drivers:

The Specialized threat analysis and protection market is driven as enterprises are purchasing more SaaS-based sandbox protection services with have an inbuilt behavioural analysis that can monitor the behaviour of files which had bypassed from traditional antivirus products.

The major challenge for specialized threat and protection vendors is the solutions offered must be addressing as the product has to be sold as a dedicated product rather than signature based wherein it address specific problems like identifying custom malware, advanced threat attack techniques.

Global Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection Market: Segmentation

Global Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection market is segmented based on segment type, by vertical, by region.

On the basis of the segment type Global Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection market is segmented to Boundary, End point and Internal Network Analysis.

One the basis vertical global specialized threat analysis and protection market is segmented to media and entertainment sector, BFSI, healthcare sector, transportation, public sector, manufacturing sector, retail sector, IT & Telecom sector, energy & utilities and others

On basis of region global Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and The Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection Market Overview:

Majority of the Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection market is dominated by North America region due to expansion of organisations which are implementing the specialized threat and protection solutions and followed by Europe Region. Asia Pacific region is also expected to have significant growth during the forecast period due increasing adoption of SaaS based solutions.

Global Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection Market Key Market Players:

Some of the key players in Global Specialized Threat Analysis and Protection Market include Palo Alto Networks Inc., Lastline Inc., FireEye Inc., AhnLab Inc.,Cisco Systems, Inc., Trend Micro Incorporated., Carbon Black Inc., Cylance Inc., Forcepoint LLC, IBM Corporation, Lancope Inc. and Damballa Inc.