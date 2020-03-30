Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Static VAR Compensator Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

A static VAR compensator is a set of electrical devices for providing fast-acting reactive power on high-voltage electricity transmission networks.

The SVC is An Automated Impedance Matching Device, Designed To Bring The System Closer To Unity Power Factor. SVCs Are Used In Two Main Situations: Connected To The Power System, to Regulate The Transmission Voltage (“Transmission SVC”), connected Near Large Industrial Loads, to Improve Power Quality (“Industrial SVC”). The global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Static VAR Compensator (SVC) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Static VAR Compensator (SVC) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

General Electric

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric

Eaton

American Electric Power

Hyosung

Rongxin Power Electronic

American Superconductor

Nr Electric Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

by Type

Thyristor-based

MCR-based

by Component

Power electronic device

Harmonic filter

Thyristor

Reactor

Capacitor bank

GIS switchgear

Phase shifting transformer (PST)

Surge arrester

Control protection system Segment by Application

Transmission SVC

Industrial SVC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Static VAR Compensator (SVC)

1.2 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Thyristor-based

1.2.3 MCR-based

1.3 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Transmission SVC

1.3.3 Industrial SVC

1.4 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Size

1.5.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production

3.4.1 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production

3.5.1 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 General Electric

7.2.1 General Electric Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 General Electric Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Siemens

7.3.1 Siemens Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Siemens Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Mitsubishi Electric

7.4.1 Mitsubishi Electric Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Mitsubishi Electric Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Eaton

7.5.1 Eaton Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Eaton Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 American Electric Power

7.6.1 American Electric Power Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 American Electric Power Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hyosung

7.7.1 Hyosung Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hyosung Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Rongxin Power Electronic

7.8.1 Rongxin Power Electronic Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Rongxin Power Electronic Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 American Superconductor

7.9.1 American Superconductor Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 American Superconductor Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Nr Electric

7.10.1 Nr Electric Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Nr Electric Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Static VAR Compensator (SVC)

8.4 Static VAR Compensator (SVC) Industrial Chain Analysis

