String Inverter Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on String Inverter Market Size Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

A string inverter is a device for converting DC to AC power and which is designed for high voltage DC inputs.

Because of government targets and policy support, Asia-Pacific tend to occupy global string inverter market in the future. The global String Inverter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on String Inverter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall String Inverter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

SMA Solar Technology

Solaredge Technologies

Schneider Electric Solar

ABB

Sungrow Power Supply

Fronius

Solarmax

Yaskawa-Solectria Solar

Ginlong Technologies

Delta Energy System

Samil Power

KACO New Energy

Chint Power Systems

Huawei Technologies

Growatt New Energy Technology Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

by System type

On-Grid

Off-Grid

by Phase

Single-Phase

Three-Phase

by Power Rating

Up to 10 kw

11 kw-40 kw

41 kw-80 kw

Above 80 kw Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utilities

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 String Inverter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of String Inverter

1.2 String Inverter Segment by System type

1.2.1 Global String Inverter Production Growth Rate Comparison by System type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 On-Grid

1.2.3 Off-Grid

1.3 String Inverter Segment by Application

1.3.1 String Inverter Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial & Industrial

1.3.4 Utilities

1.4 Global String Inverter Market by Region

1.4.1 Global String Inverter Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global String Inverter Market Size

1.5.1 Global String Inverter Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global String Inverter Production (2014-2025)

2 Global String Inverter Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global String Inverter Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global String Inverter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global String Inverter Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers String Inverter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 String Inverter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 String Inverter Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 String Inverter Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global String Inverter Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global String Inverter Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global String Inverter Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global String Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America String Inverter Production

3.4.1 North America String Inverter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America String Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe String Inverter Production

3.5.1 Europe String Inverter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe String Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China String Inverter Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China String Inverter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China String Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan String Inverter Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan String Inverter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan String Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global String Inverter Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global String Inverter Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America String Inverter Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe String Inverter Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China String Inverter Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan String Inverter Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global String Inverter Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global String Inverter Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global String Inverter Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global String Inverter Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global String Inverter Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global String Inverter Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global String Inverter Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global String Inverter Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in String Inverter Business

7.1 SMA Solar Technology

7.1.1 SMA Solar Technology String Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 String Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 SMA Solar Technology String Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Solaredge Technologies

7.2.1 Solaredge Technologies String Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 String Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Solaredge Technologies String Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Schneider Electric Solar

7.3.1 Schneider Electric Solar String Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 String Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Schneider Electric Solar String Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ABB

7.4.1 ABB String Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 String Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ABB String Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Sungrow Power Supply

7.5.1 Sungrow Power Supply String Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 String Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Sungrow Power Supply String Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Fronius

7.6.1 Fronius String Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 String Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Fronius String Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Solarmax

7.7.1 Solarmax String Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 String Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Solarmax String Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar

7.8.1 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar String Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 String Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Yaskawa-Solectria Solar String Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Ginlong Technologies

7.9.1 Ginlong Technologies String Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 String Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Ginlong Technologies String Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Delta Energy System

7.10.1 Delta Energy System String Inverter Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 String Inverter Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Delta Energy System String Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Samil Power

7.12 KACO New Energy

7.13 Chint Power Systems

7.14 Huawei Technologies

7.15 Growatt New Energy Technology

8 String Inverter Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 String Inverter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of String Inverter

8.4 String Inverter Industrial Chain Analysis

