Surge Arrester Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

A surge arrester is a device to protect electrical equipment from over-voltage transients caused by external or internal events.

Surge arresters are not generally designed to protect against a direct lightning strike to a conductor, but rather against electrical transients resulting from lightning strikes occurring in the vicinity of the conductor. The global Surge Arrester market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Surge Arrester volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Surge Arrester market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Eaton

Siemens

GE

Hubbell

TE Connectivity

Schneider Electric

Lamco

Mitsubishi Electric

CG Power

Elpro

NGK Insulators Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

by Type

Polymeric

Porcelain

by Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Extra-High Voltage

by Class

Distribution Class

Intermediate Class

Station Class Segment by Application

Utilities

Industries

Transportation

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Surge Arrester Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Surge Arrester

1.2 Surge Arrester Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Surge Arrester Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polymeric

1.2.3 Porcelain

1.3 Surge Arrester Segment by Application

1.3.1 Surge Arrester Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Utilities

1.3.3 Industries

1.3.4 Transportation

1.4 Global Surge Arrester Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Surge Arrester Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Surge Arrester Market Size

1.5.1 Global Surge Arrester Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Surge Arrester Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Surge Arrester Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Surge Arrester Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Surge Arrester Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Surge Arrester Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Surge Arrester Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Surge Arrester Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Surge Arrester Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Surge Arrester Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Surge Arrester Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Surge Arrester Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Surge Arrester Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Surge Arrester Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Surge Arrester Production

3.4.1 North America Surge Arrester Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Surge Arrester Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Surge Arrester Production

3.5.1 Europe Surge Arrester Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Surge Arrester Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Surge Arrester Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Surge Arrester Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Surge Arrester Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Surge Arrester Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Surge Arrester Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Surge Arrester Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Surge Arrester Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Surge Arrester Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Surge Arrester Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Surge Arrester Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Surge Arrester Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Surge Arrester Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Surge Arrester Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Surge Arrester Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Surge Arrester Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Surge Arrester Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Surge Arrester Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Surge Arrester Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Surge Arrester Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Surge Arrester Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Surge Arrester Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Surge Arrester Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Surge Arrester Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Surge Arrester Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Eaton

7.2.1 Eaton Surge Arrester Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Surge Arrester Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Eaton Surge Arrester Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Siemens

7.3.1 Siemens Surge Arrester Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Surge Arrester Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Siemens Surge Arrester Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 GE

7.4.1 GE Surge Arrester Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Surge Arrester Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 GE Surge Arrester Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hubbell

7.5.1 Hubbell Surge Arrester Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Surge Arrester Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hubbell Surge Arrester Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 TE Connectivity

7.6.1 TE Connectivity Surge Arrester Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Surge Arrester Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 TE Connectivity Surge Arrester Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Schneider Electric

7.7.1 Schneider Electric Surge Arrester Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Surge Arrester Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Schneider Electric Surge Arrester Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Lamco

7.8.1 Lamco Surge Arrester Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Surge Arrester Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Lamco Surge Arrester Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Mitsubishi Electric

7.9.1 Mitsubishi Electric Surge Arrester Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Surge Arrester Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Mitsubishi Electric Surge Arrester Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 CG Power

7.10.1 CG Power Surge Arrester Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Surge Arrester Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 CG Power Surge Arrester Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Elpro

7.12 NGK Insulators

8 Surge Arrester Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Surge Arrester Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Surge Arrester

8.4 Surge Arrester Industrial Chain Analysis

