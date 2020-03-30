The Global Chicory Market value increases with the 6.13% average growth rate. Get the Detailed Market Insights and Forecast till 2025.

Chicory (Chicorium intybus) is a somewhat woody, perennial herbaceous plant of the dandelion family usually with bright blue flowers, rarely white or pink. It can be found throughout all parts of Africa, Europe, and other temperate regions of the world.

Chicory root is commonly processed for food and beverage industry. The leaves of the chicory plant are also in demand in markets around the world; the leaves are used in the preparation of salads and eaten raw as greens.

In this report, statistics are related to commercial processing products of chicory root, including chicory flour, roasted chicory, liquid chicory, and instant chicory.

Chicory industry is concentrated highly. Currently, there are many chicory products producing companies in the world chicory industry. The main market players are Beneo, Cosucra, Sensus and Leroux. These four companies occupied 85.02% of the global production. The production of chicory will increase to 114410 MT in 2017 from 80181 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 7.37%. Europe is the largest production region with rich raw material source.

The global consumption value of chicory increases with the 6.13% average growth rate. Europe is the largest consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these this region occupied 53.91% of the global consumption volume in total.

Chicory products mainly include three forms, which include chicory flour, roasted chicory, chicory inulin and others. And each type has application industries relatively. With medical effect and flavour of chicory, the downstream application industries will need more chicory products. So, chicory has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance chicory through improving technology.

The global Chicory market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Chicory market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Chicory market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

This report studies the global market size of Chicory in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Chicory in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Chicory market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Chicory market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Beneo

Cosucra

Sensus

Leroux

Violf

PMV Nutrient Products

FARMVILLA

Market size by Product

Chicory Flour

Roasted Chicory

Chicory Inulin

Others

Market size by End User

Beverage Industry

Food Industry

Health Care Products and Medicines

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Chicory market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Chicory market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Chicory companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Chicory submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

