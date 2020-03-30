United States Anaphylaxis Market Expected to Success A Market Value Of USD 40 Million By 2024
Anaphylaxis or Anaphylactic reaction is a very rare type of reaction which is caused by Foods, Medicines, Insect strings, Latex etc. In this report, we have studied the Anaphylaxis reaction to foods. Anaphylaxis food reaction is a life threatening allergy which can cause death if the prior administration would not be taken. United States Anaphylaxis Food Reaction Testing Market will be more than US$ 40 Million by 2024.
Apart from that, in the United States as per our analysis, we can see that the number of death rate caused by Anaphylaxis reaction to foods is increasing year on year. And at the same time the numbers of patients are also growing. It was not the fault of the United States agencies that were not aware the people with their promotional plans related to food allergies but the people who are allergen to such foods not taking care of their health.
As per the United States authorities likewise Food and Drug Administration (FDA), USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) as well as the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA) recommended that following are food items leading the cause of Food Allergy i.e. Peanuts, Milk, Eggs, Tree nuts, Fish, Shellfish, Wheat, Soya beans etc. However, the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA) recommended 160 food items which cause food allergens.
A new report by Renub Research studied, the “United States Anaphylaxis Market, Food Reaction Testing by Food Sources (Peanuts, Tree nuts/seeds, Eggs, Milk Products, Crustaceans, Fish, Food Additives, Fruits/Vegetables and Others specific foods) Treatment & Services (Immunology Services, Allergen Testing, Venipunctures, Office or O.P. Services New Patient, Ingestion Challenge Testing, Drugs Administered Other than Oral, Office or O.P. Services Established Patient, Therapeutic, Prophylactic, and Dx Injection/Infusions, Chemistry Tests, E.D. New or Estab Patients, Office or Other O.P. Consults, Pulmonary Diagnostic Testing and Therapies, Inpatient Visits, All Others) Anaphylaxis reaction to peanuts, crustaceans by Age group (0-3 years to Over 60 years), (Urban & Rural) End Users (Laboratory, Emergency Room, Inpatients, Outpatients, Office, Others).”
Anaphylaxis Reaction to Peanuts Market dominates among all other segments
In the United States Anaphylaxis food reaction testing market, Anaphylaxis reaction to Peanuts market dominates among Tree nuts/seeds, Eggs, Milk products, Crustaceans, Food Additives, Fruits/Vegetables, Fish and others market.
Office Market by End-users leads the United States Anaphylaxis Food Reaction Testing Market
In the United States Anaphylaxis food reaction testing market, Office is leading the market by End Users among all other segments.
By Treatment & Services
Immunology Services
Allergen Testing
Venipunctures
Office or O.P. Services New Patient
Ingestion Challenge Testing
Drugs Administered Other Than Oral
Office or O.P. Services Established Patient
Therapeutic, Prophylactic, and Dx Injection/Infusions
Chemistry Tests
E.D. New or Estab. Patients
Office or Other O.P. Consults
Pulmonary Diagnostic Testing and Therapies,
Inpatient Visits,
All Others
By Food Sources
Peanuts
Tree nuts/seeds
Eggs
Milk Products
Crustaceans
Fish
Food Additives
Fruits/Vegetables
Others specific foods
Peanuts, Crustaceans, Food Additives – Anaphylaxis Reaction by Age Group
Age Groups 0 to 3
Age Groups 4 to 5
Age Groups 6 to 10
Age Groups 11 to 18
Age Groups 19 to 30
Age Groups 31 to 40
Age Groups 41 to 50
Age Groups 51 to 60
Over 60
Anaphylaxis Food Reaction
Rural
Urban
End Users – Anaphylaxis Food Reaction
Laboratory
Emergency Room
Inpatient
Outpatient
Office
All Others
