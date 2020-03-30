United States Anaphylaxis Market Expected to Success A Market Value Of USD 40 Million By 2024

Anaphylaxis or Anaphylactic reaction is a very rare type of reaction which is caused by Foods, Medicines, Insect strings, Latex etc. In this report, we have studied the Anaphylaxis reaction to foods. Anaphylaxis food reaction is a life threatening allergy which can cause death if the prior administration would not be taken. United States Anaphylaxis Food Reaction Testing Market will be more than US$ 40 Million by 2024.

Apart from that, in the United States as per our analysis, we can see that the number of death rate caused by Anaphylaxis reaction to foods is increasing year on year. And at the same time the numbers of patients are also growing. It was not the fault of the United States agencies that were not aware the people with their promotional plans related to food allergies but the people who are allergen to such foods not taking care of their health.

As per the United States authorities likewise Food and Drug Administration (FDA), USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) as well as the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA) recommended that following are food items leading the cause of Food Allergy i.e. Peanuts, Milk, Eggs, Tree nuts, Fish, Shellfish, Wheat, Soya beans etc. However, the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA) recommended 160 food items which cause food allergens.

A new report by Renub Research studied, the “United States Anaphylaxis Market, Food Reaction Testing by Food Sources (Peanuts, Tree nuts/seeds, Eggs, Milk Products, Crustaceans, Fish, Food Additives, Fruits/Vegetables and Others specific foods) Treatment & Services (Immunology Services, Allergen Testing, Venipunctures, Office or O.P. Services New Patient, Ingestion Challenge Testing, Drugs Administered Other than Oral, Office or O.P. Services Established Patient, Therapeutic, Prophylactic, and Dx Injection/Infusions, Chemistry Tests, E.D. New or Estab Patients, Office or Other O.P. Consults, Pulmonary Diagnostic Testing and Therapies, Inpatient Visits, All Others) Anaphylaxis reaction to peanuts, crustaceans by Age group (0-3 years to Over 60 years), (Urban & Rural) End Users (Laboratory, Emergency Room, Inpatients, Outpatients, Office, Others).”

Anaphylaxis Reaction to Peanuts Market dominates among all other segments

In the United States Anaphylaxis food reaction testing market, Anaphylaxis reaction to Peanuts market dominates among Tree nuts/seeds, Eggs, Milk products, Crustaceans, Food Additives, Fruits/Vegetables, Fish and others market.

Office Market by End-users leads the United States Anaphylaxis Food Reaction Testing Market

In the United States Anaphylaxis food reaction testing market, Office is leading the market by End Users among all other segments.

