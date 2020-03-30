Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market 2019-2024 | Worldwide Overview By Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players : IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Axis Communications AB, Siemens, Honeywell International, Inc. 

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market based on technology, connectivity, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The need for the constant connectivity, increased dependency and the consumer demand is surging the growth of Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market whereas high cost associated with the hardware and the communications as well as the complex user interface will act as restraining factors in the market. The advanced infotainment systems and a fast connection to the wireless network are the features that will enhance the market in the coming years.

The key players influencing the market are:

IBM

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Axis Communications AB

Siemens

Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic

Verint Systems

Avigilon

Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

Objectvideo, Inc.

Advantech

Infinova

Qognify

Mirasys

PureTech Systems

Viseum

IntelliVision

VCA Technology

Video content analysis (also video content analytics, VCA) is the capability of automatically analyzing video to detect and determine temporal and spatial events.

This technical capability is used in a wide range of domains including entertainment, health-care, retail, automotive, transport, home automation, flame and smoke detection, safety and security. The algorithms can be implemented as software on general purpose machines, or as hardware in specialized video processing units.

Much different functionality can be implemented in VCA. Video Motion Detection is one of the simpler forms where motion is detected with regard to a fixed background scene. More advanced functionalities include video tracking and egomotion estimation.

Based on the internal representation that VCA generates in the machine, it is possible to build other functionalities, such as identification, behavior analysis or other forms of situation awareness. Intelligent Video (IV) is also referred to as Video Content Analysis (VCA) and Video Analytics (VA).

On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software, with a revenue market share nearly 37.90% in 2017; Asia region has great market potential in the future.

The “Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market with detailed market segmentation by technology, connectivity, application and geography. The global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

key Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key Takeaways

3 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.2.1 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market– By Technology

3.2.2 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market– By Connectivity

3.2.3 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market– By Application

3.2.4 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market– By Region

3.2.4.1 By Countries

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2 Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5 South America – PEST Analysis

4 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market– Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Overview

5.2 Global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Forecasts and Analysis

